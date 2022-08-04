ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

A lifetime of art: Charles Adams to retire from gallery, remain key player in CASP nonprofit

By Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdBhE_0h5GfHRs00

Updated 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 2022 with the clarification that Charles Adams Gallery will not close as a result of Adams’ retirement. The business will continue to operate under the ownership of Zach Morriss , who is currently a framer at the gallery.

Three days after he celebrated his 80 th birthday, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal called local arts innovator Charles Adams inquiring about any ongoing plans he has for Lubbock’s growing arts district.

“Well, I’m retiring,” he responded. But rest assured, his colleagues have clarified that he’s only planning to leave behind his role as a gallerist at Charles Adams Gallery on the corner of Avenue J and Mac Davis Lane. (The business will continue to operate under the ownership of Zach Morriss, who is currently a framer at the gallery.)

Adams will remain a key player in Lubbock’s thriving arts scene as a board member of the Charles Adams Studio Project nonprofit – with no intentions to step down – and will forever be the founder of the innovative studio project; it’d be near impossible for him to lose that title, said CASP executive director Chad Plunket.

A lifetime committed to art

As far as Adams can remember, he has always been passionate about art. He even recalls very briefly wanting to be a creator when he was younger but instead took the suggestion of someone who encouraged him to pursue the arts industry in a different, but much-needed, role.

“So, I’m not an artist; I’m an arts dealer,” Adams said. “A lot of people don’t know it, but there are thousands of ways to make a living in the arts. You don’t have to be lead guitar; you can be behind the stage.” In fact, it is often the behind-the-scenes characters who make the process much smoother.

After attending Texas Tech and NYU for arts education, Adams opened his first gallery roughly 53 years ago off Bleecker Street in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village and operated his small business for more than a decade before moving back to his hometown to continue his career.

“I had grown up here and hated it just like every other kid,” Adams said. “So, I moved to Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Houston and New York. But when I came back as an adult, I loved it. I missed the flat, and the dry, and the brown, and the prevailing winds. All the things I hated when I was young, I missed. I love a good dust storm these days.”

Despite growing to appreciate the earthy brown tones of the South Plains, since his return it’s been a goal of Adams to bring more color to this city he loves -- and he's done nothing short of it.

In the mid-1980s, Charles Adam Gallery was born in a spot off Broadway before moving to the Kingsgate Center on 82 nd Street and Quaker Avenue, and then finding its current home in an old Lubbock A-J warehouse at 602 Ave. J. It was one of the first buildings in the new arts district restored with the sole purpose of art in mind.

When asked if he’d consider himself a pioneer of Lubbock’s art scene, Adams responded: “I’d say I’m a pioneer of the new arts scene in Lubbock. There’s always been great art here – just not an arts district.”

Building a robust arts community

Across the northern-most part of downtown Lubbock sits a robust arts district that houses many one-of-a-kind events throughout the year, ranging from the local favorite First Friday Art Trail to CASP Fest and the Oddities Market to Lubbock Live: Festival for the Arts.

While Adams can’t take full credit for the sprawling arts community that’s grown substantially over the last several years, he can take pride in the fact that many of the city’s artists have launched their career and found sanctuary in the arts district that he envisioned and helped bring to life.

Among Adams’ most impactful ideas: an artist-in-residency program that provides creative working studios with connected housing spaces for artists to reside; work-only studios for artists to create in; and the multi-faceted cooperative studio at 5 th Street and Ave. J – formerly an old city police garage – which boasts the Hellen Devitt Jones Print Studio, the CH Foundation Metals Studio and Foundry, and the 5&J Gallery.

“Nothing like this existed in Lubbock before,” Plunket said. “In fact, nothing like this exists in many, many places. To have this idea, which was a pretty nebulous idea of artists living and working within a single arts district, was amazing. (When Adams began this), Downtown Lubbock had either defunct or empty buildings, or underutilized buildings, so it’s also significant (for CASP) to kind-of lead the revitalization of Downtown.

“Quite often, it is artists that do (these things), because they see the potential in something abandoned while others may see it as junk,” he added.

Looking back to Lubbock’s arts scene even just over a decade ago, both Plunket and Adams emphasized how different things were.

Adams – who said he never thought First Friday Art Trail would “rival the county fair” – recalled having to bring in live music and free kegs of beer to even garner interest from others. (Though the event is a program of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, CASP has a significant role with more than 100 participating artists in each event).

But today, the arts district will see anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 visitors on the first Friday of every month and dozens of exhibits packed full for the entirety of the evening. And now, just a block away at the Buddy Holly Hall, the city welcomes some of the world's greatest talents, like Peter Frampton, Bob Dylan, and Boyz II Men.

Plunket attributes a lot of the emerging prominence within the arts community -- such as that that came with the construction of the state-of-the-art Buddy Holly Hall -- and the ongoing restoration efforts downtown to the work that's taken place at CASP and among its artists.

“The arts in Lubbock are a force to be reckoned with – and CASP is largely part of that,” Plunket said. "We really do have atate reputation for doing a lot of great stuff and I think slowly but surely, we will have a national reputation as well.

"Without our artists, CASP is just a bunch of empty rooms. But without Charles, CASP doesn’t even exist,” Plunket added.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: A lifetime of art: Charles Adams to retire from gallery, remain key player in CASP nonprofit

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Bob Dylan
FMX 94.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Retirement
fox34.com

‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home

This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
FMX 94.5

What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?

Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Wish Wednesday: Coach Gerlich trades in basketball shoes for ballroom heels

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich shines on the court and is now preparing to hit a different hard wood as a star in the waltzing for wishes gala. “It’s a challenge. It’s not very easy to do,” said Gerlich. “It’s a lot easier to watch it go ‘oh I can do that,’ than actually go out there and perform it.”
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy