Friona, TX

Federal agents find 17 undocumented immigrants held hostage in Friona home

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

A 30-year-old Friona woman is being accused in federal court of holding hostage 17 undocumented immigrants at her home.

Manuela Magdalena Jimon Castro appeared Thursday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Amarillo for an initial appearance on a charge of harboring aliens, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.

Her charges stem from an investigation by law enforcement agents in California and Texas that revealed Castro and a family member worked with an illegal immigrant smuggling operation to hold undocumented individuals hostage at their home, threatening to deprive them of food and water and refusing to allow them to leave until they paid $11,000 to $12,000 or “worked off” the debt, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

The investigation began when a woman in Thousand Oaks, California told police there that her sister, a Guatemalan citizen, was being held hostage in Friona.

Meanwhile, the woman's sister escaped her captors, went to police in Friona and led them to Castro's house where she said she was held until she paid off a $12,000 debt.

Agents searched Castro's home and found 17 non-citizens hidden in the homes attic, cupboards and in toted covered in blankets, according to the documents.

Another witness also told agents that Castro told her the Guatemalan woman escaped from her house because she owed $12,000.

Castro is expected to return to court for preliminary and detention hearings on Aug. 12.

U.S. Attorneys officials said the investigation into the smuggling operation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Federal agents find 17 undocumented immigrants held hostage in Friona home

