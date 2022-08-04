Abington Little League 8-10 year-old team wins state championship, prepares for regionals
After an undefeated run through districts and sectionals, Abington Little League reached the 8-10 year-old state championship series. After suffering its first loss against Morrisville, Abington bounced back the following day to win 4-2 and clinch the state title. Now the team prepares for the East regional, which will be the final tournament of the summer.
