Sensational 'Xenoblade Chronicles 3' bolsters Switch JRPG lineup

NME
‘PUBG’ studio creates website for fantasy game with Darth Maul designer
PUBG: Battlegrounds developer Krafton has revealed a website with extra details on its new game based on the Korean fantasy novel series, The Bird That Drinks Tears by Lee Yeong-do. Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?. Officially being referred to as “Unannounced Project” for now, PUBG developer...
IGN
Cult of the Lamb - Sermons from the Lamb: Fight the Four Trailer
The latest Cult of the Lamb trailer gives a look at weapons you can find, curses, paths, and more from the upcoming game. We also get a look at the four Bishops--bosses who stand in your way. Get ready to fight them when Cult of the Lamb launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on August 11, 2022.
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Ethel is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who you can recruit. On this page, you can find details about Ethel's class, character overview as well as her skills. In Chapter 3, you'll encounter Ethel. You'll be able to recruit her as one of the heroes you'll come across in the game. Ethel will become available as part of the quest: No Want of Courage. She'll temporary join your party as a seventh member during this quest. Upon completion, Noah will become a Class Inheritor of the Flash Fencer class.
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Coins guide: what they do and how to farm them
JRPGs love to create their own terms for just about everything. Currency, spells, abilities, classes — you name it and a JRPG will rename it. In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, not only do they have all those previously mentioned mechanics to learn but also two types of currencies. Thankfully, these aren’t the types that have invaded more predatory games which have one in-game currency and another you need to spend real money on, but rather one special type that is much more difficult to come by.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Highlights Katara's Fire Nation Fit
Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return on a number of fronts. With three new movies in the works thanks to Avatar Studios and a new live-action series from Netflix in production, it's no surprise to see cosplayers return to the series. For most of the original series, Katara wore the same Water Tribe outfit, but one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to revisit her look from the third and final season wherein she infiltrated the Fire Nation.
IGN
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. Part 4 begins with Arukenimon reporting to a mysterious figure that her minions have been incompetent in capturing the children. The figure chastises Arukenimon for failing to capture the children and/or perform a sacrifice and says that MegaSeadramon could be brought in. Monzaemon chimes in first, however, saying that it will try.
Marvel’s Multiverse Saga has a big spoiler hiding in plain sight
The trademark for Marvel’s Multiverse Saga leaked before the studio’s big Comic-Con panel, alongside various titles for announced MCU adventures, including new Avengers movies. Marvel confirmed the Multiverse Saga moniker and revealed some of the movies from earlier trademark leaks while unveiling Phase 5 and 6. Also, we know how the Multiverse Saga ends and what Avengers movies mean for the MCU.
Bayonetta 3 rating reveals new plot details
It's only a matter of months until the witch is back in action
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8: Giant Monster Fans Rejoice For Anime Announcement
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the biggest manga series that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, but all that is about to change. Earlier, Toho announced that the kaiju fighting manga will receive a television series in the future, though details on which studio will bring the series to life, and a release date, remain a mystery. Regardless, fans of the franchise are celebrating the arrival of Kafka Hibino to the small screen.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $40, Get the The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia (Hardcover) for $20.83 Shipped – Today Only
The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia (Hardcover) is a must have for fans of the game, and you can get one for $20.83 shipped after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon, today only, originally $39.99. It contains a massive collection of enemies, items, potions, concept art, screencaps, maps, main characters and how they relate, languages, and much more, including an exclusive interview with Series Producer, Eiji Aonuma. Product page.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Anime Announcement With Special Sketch
Kaiju No. 8 is the next major franchise getting an official anime adaptation in the near future, and the original creator behind the manga series is helping to celebrate the anime's announcement with some special new art for the occasion! Anime fans might have noticed how even more of Shonen Jump's projects have gotten anime dues of their own, and this includes many of the more popular franchises coming out of the Jump+ app. One of the major heavy hitters getting an anime next is Kaiju No. 8, but unfortunately there has been very little concrete information revealed about what we can actually expect from the new debut.
Run Your Own Cult of Furry Friends in 'Cult of the Lamb' on These Consoles
Cults have become a hyper fixation of recent media, with new TV shows and documentaries being made around previously prolific cults and their leaders. Joining (or starting) a cult of your own is definitely not something we recommend — unless, of course, you're doing it within the confines of a video game.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Sonic Frontiers: Everything we know about open world Sonic
Everything worth knowing about Sonic Frontiers, the speedy hedgehog’s grand foray into open-world platforming. The eternally memetic Sonic Cycle continues in Sonic Frontiers. With the dust barely having had time to settle on the messy launch of Sonic Origins, Sega is seemingly itching to take the series in a new direction. The next big outing for the blue blur is a less linear, more explorable take on the ‘run fast, grind rails, jump on robots’ formula we know and love.
NME
‘Street Fighter 6’ trailer focuses on Real-Time Commentary feature
Capcom has released a new Street Fighter 6 trailer that focuses on the commentators for the game’s Real Time Commentary feature. During an EVO 2022 panel yesterday (August 5), Capcom shared a brand-new trailer that revealed that Tasty Steve and James Chen are the next commentators to join the Real Time Commentary Feature in Street Fighter 6.
