ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old arrested for armed robbery, carrying concealed firearm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequandre Jacarius Flowers, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly taking cash that the victim had borrowed from his mother to “look cool” on Instagram. According to a sworn complaint filed on July 16,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for burglary after allegedly prowling around the same house multiple times

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Taylor Gordon, 41, was arrested Friday morning after surveillance camera photos posted on Facebook led to his identification. The victims reported that surveillance cameras at their home near the intersection of NW 8th Avenue and NW 18th Street showed a man arriving on a bicycle just after midnight on July 22. The camera showed the man parking his bicycle in the carport and turning off the lights on the bicycle, then looking at the surveillance camera, waving at the camera, and giving it a thumbs-up before walking out of its view.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO detectives investigating fatal shooting in Citra

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is seeking more information from the community regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday morning in Citra. On Saturday, August 6, shortly before 1:50 a.m., MCSO received a call for service in reference to a shooting near the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived at the location, they found a deceased black male who had been shot.
CITRA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala teen accused of stealing pickup truck, handgun

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck and a firearm that was inside the vehicle. On Friday, July 29, two Ocala Police Department officers responded to the intersection of NE 3rd Street and E Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Upon arrival, the male victim who owns the truck told the officers that his handgun was also inside the vehicle.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
leesburg-news.com

Pair arrested after forcing man to strip at knifepoint and stealing $2

Leesburg police detectives have tracked down two suspects who lured a man to an apartment, forced him to strip at knifepoint and committed an armed robbery which fetched $2. Ricky Allen, 61, and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Stephanie Marie Hogan, are facing charges of armed robbery in connection with the March 19 incident. Both were taken into custody this past week and booked at the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bond each.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Village of DeLuna resident won’t be prosecuted in police pursuit

A Village of DeLuna resident won’t be prosecuted in connection with a police pursuit last year which ended with him being tasered. The prosecutor’s office announced July 27 that no information will be filed with regard to 70-year-old Jesse Ray Eger on charges of fleeing to elude arrest and resisting arrest.
WILDWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Skeletal Remains#Major Crimes#Opd#Sw 17th Street#The Forensics Unit
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete

ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside. The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ocala-news.com

Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV

A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue training class focuses on explosives

Marion County Fire Rescue’s first responders learned about various explosives during a training class that was held earlier this week. On Thursday, August 4, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad stopped by MCFR’s Cause and Origin Fire Investigation class to demonstrate different types of explosives. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
MARION COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
hernandosun.com

Teen accused in multi-county crime spree

A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday.  Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back.  She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police offer safety tips for local shoppers

The occurrence of distraction-type thefts has increased in local stores, and the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for the city’s shoppers. While shopping in a store, theft suspects attempt to distract victims long enough to steal their purse or wallet. According to OPD, these thefts typically increase in the summer and winter months, and it can be difficult to investigate since the suspects are usually long gone by the time that the victim realizes that a theft occurred.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy