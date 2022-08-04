ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dreams come true for Yvette Nicole Brown on her 'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation'

By George Pennacchio via
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWlLY_0h5GeXI300

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown loves "Star Wars." So she really loves being a part of that world. Brown is back as Lieutenant Valeria in the animated Disney+ special, "Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation."

"It really is the whole 'Star Wars' world in a summer beach show. When do you get that? And Lego? Come on!" said Brown. "Listen, you never know what you're going to see in a 'Star Wars' special. Now, the 'Star Wars movies and the TV shows are very serious and it's all about canon and all of that. But the specials are when they go really crazy. And so you get to come and just let your freak flag fly!"

Brown says she was brought up believing in kindness...and she thinks that's helped her in her career. If she wasn't an actress, Yvette would have been a kindergarten teacher. She thinks kids are magic. Brown says she thinks I may even know who she really was a child.

"I kind of think you do! I think you met her. I was really geeky. I was really introverted. I loved anything creative, anything sci-fi. Loved Barbie. That's no surprise," said Brown. "Who I am as an adult is, like, just a bigger version of me at seven."

As for where she is now in her career: Brown is happy and content.

"I think I've done good for myself and if something ever comes and I'm, like, 'Oh, I got to play her' and there's this, you know, heart-wrenching drama, then I would totally throw myself into that, too," said Brown. "But I like my lane. It's a good lane."

"Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation" starts streaming on Disney+ Friday August 5th.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Hocus Pocus' Fans Get Major Treat Ahead of Disney+ Sequel Premiere

As the Sanderson sisters fly back to Salem, Hocus Pocus fans can celebrate their return in a delicious way. Just weeks ahead of the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ this fall, Kellogg's revealed Thursday that a new limited-edition cereal is hitting store shelves this fall – Hocus Pocus 2 cereal.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Nicole Brown
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Summer Vacation#Sci Fi
disneytips.com

Will Disney Genie+ Be Worth It After Its Latest Update?

Disney Genie+ has replaced FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and Guests are still adjusting to the new process of eliminating or shortening their wait times for theme park attractions (and understandably so). Guests using Disney Genie+ opt-in to purchase the service for $15 per person per day for the ability...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Decider.com

‘LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation’ Is More than a Commercial for Star Wars’ Expensive Disney Hotel

The Star Wars franchise loves synergy. Lucasfilm loves it so much that they’ve mastered the art of making synergy feel like continuity. Launching lines of tie-in novels set in the same time period as every new movie? Using The Mandalorian to not only shine a spotlight on old Star Wars: The Clone Wars stories, but to launch a new Boba Fett TV series? Bringing Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi almost exactly 20 years after his debut in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones? All of these are examples of Star Wars’ airtight continuity… and they just so happen to promote other projects within the galaxy. Your mileage may vary on whether or not you see all of that as solid storytelling or expert marketing or a bit of both. No matter what, though, you’re gonna be thinking about it when you stream LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Releases "Weird Al" Yankovic's All-New Song From LEGO Summer Vacation

Arriving today on Disney+ is LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, an animated and hilarious adventure featuring beloved characters from a galaxy far, far away, and if the debut of the new special isn't exciting enough, the original song "Scarif Beach Party" by "Weird Al" Yankovic has also been released. The original track is currently available wherever you stream or purchase music, and it has also been made available on Disney's Vevo account on YouTube. You can listen to "Scarif Beach Party" in the video below and also check out LEGO Star Wars Sumer Vacation now streaming on Disney+.
MOVIES
IGN

Gwendoline Christie Wants to Return as Captain Phasma in Star Wars

Gwendoline Christie has expressed enthusiasm for returning to play Captain Phasma in the Star Wars universe, saying she "would absolutely love" her chrome-covered character to make a comeback. Speaking to Empire, Christie acknowledged there could be more to explore with the character outside of her live-action appearances in The Force...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy