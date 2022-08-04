ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Robyn Denholm
Austonia

Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?

As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that no one realized that there were gonna be this many people laid off on Monday.” Oracle is the latest development in a recent wave of layoffs and hiring freezes at tech companies amid worries of a recession. Daigle said when she was let go, the message was “today's your last day. Your position has been eliminated due to reorganization of the marketing department.”
102.5 The Bone

Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices

Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
SFGate

Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs

Oracle, one of the stalwart tech giants headquartered in Silicon Valley up until recently, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. The Information reported that employees in the Bay Area are among those being laid off Monday. Details surrounding the layoffs — how many workers, what departments are being targeted and in what locations — remain scant.
ZDNet

First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs

With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
FOXBusiness

Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week

ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
Fortune

The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’

Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
Fast Company

Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest

The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
CBS News

China now has the most companies on the Fortune 500 list

Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue for the ninth consecutive year, and for the 17th time since Fortune magazine began ranking companies by size in 1995. Fortune on Wednesday released its annual Fortune Global 500 list, a ranking of the largest and most profitable corporations worldwide. Saudi Aramco, the sixth-largest company in the world by revenue, is now the globe's most profitable company, with $105 billion in earnings, according to Fortune.
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
