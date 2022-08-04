Read on www.teslarati.com
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
Rivian lays off hundreds of workers as its struggles create a $19 billion headache for Amazon and Ford
Layoffs at electric-vehicle startup Rivian have begun after the Wall Street darling's stock tumbled nearly 70% this year.
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that no one realized that there were gonna be this many people laid off on Monday.” Oracle is the latest development in a recent wave of layoffs and hiring freezes at tech companies amid worries of a recession. Daigle said when she was let go, the message was “today's your last day. Your position has been eliminated due to reorganization of the marketing department.”
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices
Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs
Oracle, one of the stalwart tech giants headquartered in Silicon Valley up until recently, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. The Information reported that employees in the Bay Area are among those being laid off Monday. Details surrounding the layoffs — how many workers, what departments are being targeted and in what locations — remain scant.
ZDNet
First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs
With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
FOXBusiness
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Insiders describe 'complete chaos' at Oracle following layoffs and restructuring
Take a deep breath. It's Friday. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm taking you inside the "complete chaos" at Oracle as layoffs and restructuring roil the database giant. By the way, apologies for the slight delay this morning — we had a technical issue. (Fitting for a tech newsletter!)
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
China now has the most companies on the Fortune 500 list
Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue for the ninth consecutive year, and for the 17th time since Fortune magazine began ranking companies by size in 1995. Fortune on Wednesday released its annual Fortune Global 500 list, a ranking of the largest and most profitable corporations worldwide. Saudi Aramco, the sixth-largest company in the world by revenue, is now the globe's most profitable company, with $105 billion in earnings, according to Fortune.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
