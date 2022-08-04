ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Lucid Stock Plunged Today

By Joe Tenebruso
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 9.7% on Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) company slashed its production forecast.

So what

The Lucid Air has been well-received by car buyers. The luxury sedan's long range, fast charging times, and high-end interior features have helped it win accolades, including being named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. Lucid, in turn, has received more than 37,000 reservations for the popular electric vehicle that collectively represent roughly $3.5 billion in potential revenue.

Yet the EV maker has been plagued by supply chain bottlenecks that have forced it to cut back its production schedule at its manufacturing site in Casa Grande, Arizona. Management now expects Lucid to build 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles in 2022. That's down from its reduced forecast of 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles in February, and its original estimate of 20,000 in late 2021.

These production shortfalls are resulting in mounting losses for the EV upstart. Lucid generated an operating loss of $559 million in the second quarter. The company also burned through more than $820 million in cash during the period.

Now what

Lucid is shaking up its leadership team to help right its ship. It brought in auto industry veteran Steven David to serve as its new senior vice president of operations. David, who previously worked at Stellantis and Chrysler, will oversee Lucid's supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing operations.

"We've identified the primary bottlenecks, and we are taking appropriate measures -- bringing our logistics operations in-house, adding key hires to the executive team, and restructuring our logistics and manufacturing organization," CEO Peter Rawlinson said.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Lucid Air#Ev#Casa Grande#Stellantis#Chrysler
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
206K+
Followers
102K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy