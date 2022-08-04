ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capron, IL

Capron man found guilty of killing wife in failed murder-suicide attempt

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
CAPRON — A Capron man faces up to 60 years in prison after he was found guilty Thursday in connection to the death of his wife in 2018.

Juan Cerda, 49, killed his wife, Kenia Acosta, in what Judge Robert Tobin called an "unsuccessful murder-suicide attempt."

In the early morning hours of July 13, 2018, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department received two calls for a welfare check at a Capron Trailer Park on Route 173. When deputies entered the residence, they found Kenia Acosta lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms, and Juan Cerda lying face down on top of her.

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene and had multiple stab wounds and cuts to her chest, arms and neck.

A large knife and a box cutter were found nearby. An autopsy later revealed her cause of death was a stab wound to her heart.

Cerda had cuts on his arms, torso, and neck and was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released two days later.

Authorities found a note that Cerda had left behind at the scene, asking for forgiveness and addressing who should have custody of their children. Evidence also was presented at trial that Cerda had sent text messages to a family member, referring to the note that he had left, and stating the reasons why he did it.

The bench trial before Judge Tobin began on May 2 with additional testimony and evidence presented on May 20. Cerda testified on July 27 claiming self-defense.

In rendering the verdict, Tobin said the death of Acosta was "the result of an unsuccessful murder-suicide attempt."

He added, "This was the product of a well thought out plan that involved a laying-in-wait manner of execution.”

Cerda faces 20 to 60 years in prison and must serve 100% of his sentence.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 16.

