Traffic

Emergency repairs disrupt two RTD light rail lines

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
An RTD D Line light-rail train arrives at the Englewood station headed northbound to downtown Denver. The Gazette file

Emergency repairs disrupted service on two of the Regional Transportation District's light rail lines on Thursday.

RTD announced around 4 p.m. that crews were addressing "a track problem" south of the Yale Station, which disrupted E and H Line services.

E Line service between Orchard and RidgeGate Parkway were still operational, but the H line was not in service.

H Line riders can take a shuttle bus at the Belleview Station and transfer to the R Line at either the Dayton, Iliff or Florida stations to continue their trips, according to RTD.

Transit officials did say how long the service lines would be disrupted.

