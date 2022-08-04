ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The El Paso Times

Migrants found in trunk after car driven by teen girl crashes while fleeing Texas DPS

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NVnh_0h5GdriG00

A 15-year-old girl driving a car with undocumented migrants hiding in the trunk crashed while running from a Texas state trooper Thursday morning during a suspected smuggling attempt in West El Paso, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that several people were injured when the fleeing car collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of North Mesa Street and Osborne Drive.

The incident started about 10 a.m. when a state trooper attempted to pull over a blue Mercury Grand Marquis for an expired registration near Montoya Drive and Post Oak Court in the Upper Valley, the DPS said in a statement.

The car slowed down and three people ran into the nearby neighborhood. The trooper was able to arrest a male driver, but the Mercury was gone by the time the trooper returned to his patrol vehicle, officials said.

Archives:A hot pursuit, a deadly crash and the dangerous business of migrant smuggling

A short time later, another DPS trooper found the Mercury at a gas station near Doniphan Drive and North Mesa Street. The Mercury took off when the trooper attempted to stop it, shortly before the car accident occurred a couple of blocks up North Mesa.

Several migrants were found inside the trunk of the car, which was driven by a 15-year-old girl, who is a U.S. citizen, the DPS stated. U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the migrants as an investigation continues.

The Texas DPS did not issue information regarding injuries. Channel 9-KTSM reported that one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and eight others were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The North Mesa traffic accident is part of a string of recent human smuggling vehicle interdictions in El Paso's Upper Valley and Southern New Mexico.

Last week, a Juárez driver was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after two people died when an SUV carrying 12 people fled from the Border Patrol and rolled over in a crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, during a suspected human smuggling attempt just outside El Paso.

Jorge Garcia-Vazquez, 24, and Guadalupe Cruz-Vazquez, 18, both from Mexico, died at the scene after they were thrown from the Chevrolet Tahoe in the crash. The driver, Julio Garcia Rascon, 19, and nine passengers were injured.

Crime:Do you know where your children are? El Paso County restarts juvenile curfew

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Smuggling#New Mexico#Post Oak Court#Dps#Mercury#Doniphan Drive
The Associated Press

Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. It could take a year or more to make a final determination on the cause of the July 16 crash. It marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders. The preliminary report detailed the crash scene, noting that the main wreckage was found upside down about 160 feet (48 meters) beyond the area where the helicopter first crashed. One main rotor blade had minimal damage and the other blade was fractured, with the broken part found nearby.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
cbs4local.com

Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas

EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
EL PASO, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cbs4local.com

3-year-old injured after possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3-year-old girl is injured after a possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces. Las Cruces police officials said the incident stemmed from a possible result of road rage around 3:50 p.m. near the corner of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive. Las Cruces police...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS DFW

73 pounds fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine seized at Texas Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week."CBP officers are dedicated to protecting our borders and stopping the flow of dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "These seizures are examples of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the border security mission."On July 25, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 14.77 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old Mexican citizen. A CBP canine alert and a non-intrusive inspection led officers...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man shot at family of 5; charged with aggravated assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 42-year-old man was arrested for shooting at a car where a family of 5 was traveling.   Officers responded to a shooting near 6500 Airport Rd., where according to the investigation on Monday July 11, 2022, the victim driver along with his wife and three young children were traveling […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy