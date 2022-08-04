ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian army uses populated residential areas and hospitals as military bases: Report

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

A report from human rights watchdog Amnesty International claims the Ukrainian military is guilty of the widespread use of tactics that constitute war crimes, including using populated residential areas, schools, and hospitals as de facto military bases. Officials in Ukraine, which is being invaded by Russia, denounced the findings.

While stressing that Ukraine's tactics don't excuse Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, the group's researchers claim that many of these strikes were provoked by Ukrainian units firing from civilian areas. The Ukrainian military was also accused of using hospitals, schools, and populated residential buildings to house soldiers and military equipment and to hide military vehicles.

AP
Investigative committee officers inspect an area of shelling as a lifeless body lies covered on the ground in Donetsk.


"We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas. Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law," said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

UKRAINE NUCLEAR PLANT 'COMPLETELY OUT OF CONTROL,' UN WATCHDOG WARNS

At 22 out of 29 schools visited, investigators found evidence of current or prior use of the building as a military base, attested to through material or eyewitness evidence, per the report. Reporters from the Guardian found similar practices throughout their time in Ukraine, claiming at least seven cases of schools and nurseries being used as military bases. While pupils were not within the schools during their use, Amnesty International's report claims the schools were often located within highly populated residential areas. Investigators claim to have found no evidence of any effort by the Ukrainian military to evacuate or ensure the safety of civilians.

"We have no say in what the military does, but we pay the price," a resident of Bakhmut told investigators.

In most cases, the report claims, viable alternatives were readily available nearby, such as densely wooded areas or structures located away from residential areas.

The report was widely denounced as Russian propaganda by Ukrainian officials and supporters of the beleaguered nation.

"Pathetic. Amnesty International can go to hell for this garbage. Or go to Ukraine, which Putin's war is trying to turn into hell. As with their actions on Navalny, it reeks of Russian influence turning Kremlin propaganda into Amnesty statements," Russian chess master and dissident Gary Kasparov tweeted.


"The Russians are committing the crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people. Any attempt to question the right of Ukrainians to resist genocide, to protect their families and homes, to protect their lives and the lives of their children, to resist the actions of Russia as a terrorist state, is a perversion, no matter what legal structures disguise it," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said, according to Euromaidan Press .

Amnesty International has extensively documented war crimes committed by Russian forces since the beginning of the invasion. The organization has a section , "Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine," dedicated to Russian war crimes on its homepage.

