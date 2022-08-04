Roanoke man charged following high-speed chase, ramming police cars

Read on wset.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
One stabbed, one arrested following fight in Patrick Co., authorities say
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman is behind bars and a man is in the hospital after an argument at a Patrick County home reportedly turned into a stabbing and a vehicle theft Tuesday evening. According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ashley Dayton of Stuart arrived at a home in the 400 […]
smithmountainlake.com
Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple
A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
WSET
Bedford County bus driver accused of DUI, child endangerment pleads not guilty
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former Bedford County school bus driver who is accused of picking up children in her personal vehicle while she was under the influence, pleaded not guilty. Kimberly Ricketts admitted in court today the evidence is sufficient to convict her. Last October, authorities say...
wfmynews2.com
Woman charged with multiple felonies following drug overdose in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is drug bust in Rockingham County from July. Alamance County Sheriff's Office Crimes Unit received a report of a suspected drug overdose on Stone Street Exit in Mebane Wednesday. Deputies identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. It is believed...
WDBJ7.com
I-81S back open in Montgomery Co. after vehicle fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT says a vehicle fire has closed a portion of I-81S in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The fire was reported at mile marker 127. Travelers can expect delays.
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
WSLS
Pittsylvania County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
GRETNA, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Childress was arrested after their Special Investigative Division conducted a narcotics search warrant at his home on Monday. Authorities said that investigators found methamphetamines, money,...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at Smith Mountain Lake. According to David Smitherman's complaint, the incident happened Sunday at The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook. Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake by Caitlyn Frolo...
altavistajournal.com
Sheriff’s office announces stolen vehicle recovered; search for suspect continues
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported today (Wednesday, Aug. 3) that a stolen Dodge Journey has been recovered. The theft of the 2019 black-colored SUV took place on July 20 on Odara Drive, in the Timberlake area. Meanwhile, the search for a stolen Kia Optima continues. The 2007 beige-colored...
chathamstartribune.com
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
wfirnews.com
One person injured during Roanoke house fire
From Roanoke City Fire& EMS: On Tuesday, August 2, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW. Arriving units found a small fire in the kitchen of the home. Fire-EMS personnel quickly extinguished the fire. The occupant of the home suffered non-life threatening injuries. Upon investigation, the fire was determined to be an accidental grease fire. Damages to the home and contents are estimated to be approximately $4,500. Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds the public to keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled completely.
whee.net
Man who struck child exited school bus sentenced to prison
Man involved in Henry County school bus hit-and-run sentenced to prison. A man accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy as he got off the school bus appeared in court Wednesday.
WSLS
After record violent crime and gang wars, this police department is finding solutions
Danville, VA. – Gangs shooting at police — that’s how bad things were in Danville, Virginia when violent crime hit all-time highs less than a decade ago. It’s taken years and a lot of work to turn the city around. The solutions they found could work for other cities battling gun violence.
WSET
City of Roanoke celebrated Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke celebrated the completion of the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement project. This project was a commitment by the City of Roanoke to the Melrose-Orange Target area that began back in 2015. The result of this project was through community outreach and feedback...
WDBJ7.com
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
WSET
Adoptions needed in the Roanoke area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Angels of Assisi and Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will be holding an adoption event on August 6. Both of these organizations said they are overflowing with dogs and there is no space to take more animals in. The Regional Center for...
pcpatriot.com
Street officially named after former Sheriff Conner
The portion of Lafayette Street leading from East Main Street, Pulaski to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has now become Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive following a naming ceremony Friday morning. Conner’s widow, Glorina is shown above uncovering the new sign during the ceremony while being assisted by son Mike (left), grandson Chris (center), Mayor Shannon Collins and Pulaski Town Councilman Jamie Radcliffe who first proposed the street be named after the former sheriff. Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive leads to the sheriff’s office and the Town of Pulaski’s brush site, which is appropriate given Conner was sheriff and also served on the New River Resource Authority Board of Directors. Members of the local government and law enforcement communities attended the ceremony this morning, including members of Pulaski Town Council (below) who voted unanimously to approve the name change during a recent council meeting. Conner served as sheriff for 13 years and passed away at the age of 86 on April 1, 2021.
