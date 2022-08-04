ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

By Janna Clark, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZopz_0h5Gd6ki00

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st.

“The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.

Josh says driving over the lane feels like you’re riding a roller coaster.

“No other roads are like that,” said Josh. “Driving behind people, you can tell that people are shocked by it. They’ll think they’re going off the road. I’ll be behind them and see them driving. They’re either slamming on their brakes or jolting to the left because they think something bad happened to their car.”

Josh believes a crew built the ditch before they built the road, and didn’t realize how much of a drop it would be. He is also concerned about a street widening project near 81st and Sheridan.

“Whoever is listening and has some say, make sure they do the drainage basins the right way on 81st,” said Josh. “It would be insane if it was the new norm. It would be a disaster for Tulsa.”

FOX23 reached out to the City of Tulsa, who said the project at 81st and Sheridan will not have similar storm drains. When it comes to the area near 81st and Memorial, more work is needed. But, city leaders say more funding is needed to complete those repairs.

Josh says crews need to make repairs to this area now, before the area causes damage to cars and car accidents.

“It seems like every road project in Oklahoma takes multiple years anyways, so why not, let’s do it.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Gary Garrett
2d ago

Lately all you see are road crews "everywhere" spreading themselves thin.Personally,work on fewer assignments and with bigger crews. To get the job finished,so drivers can not have to keep taking alternate routes....

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Tulsa, OK
Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Planned retail and apartment complex narrowly passes planning commission

A Planned Unit Development narrowly passed the Sapulpa Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 26th after concerns were raised about how it would impact the natural environment surrounding the area and the traffic on Highway 117. Called Polecat Creek, the development is located on the north side of Highway 117 and...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert cancelled for 62-year-old Tulsa man

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (08/06/22) 8:44 p.m. — According to Tulsa Police, James walked himself back into the St. John’s ER around 8:00 p.m. He is being examined by medical staff. A Silver Alert has been issued for 62-year-old James Barnes, according to Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Other Roads#Urban Construction#Quiktrip
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KWQC

Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oil Spill Leaks Into Skull Creek Near Cushing; EPA Leading Clean-Up Effort

Crews are working to clean up an oil spill northeast of Cushing in Payne County. According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, on July 8th the Osage Pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners ruptured, releasing around 1,000 barrels of crude oil into Skull Creek. They say the pipeline was fixed ten days late and is back in service at 20 percent less pressure. A huge cleanup led by the EPA is now underway.
CUSHING, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy