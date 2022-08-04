ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The best non-alcoholic spritzes to buy or make at home

By Suzan Eraslan
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHt0o_0h5GcxyP00

No drink so readily evokes the carefree, al fresco everything feeling of summer like the spritz. The traditional Italian cocktail is bitter and bubbly, with just enough sweet and tart flavors for balance, best served over ice in a balloon glass so big it goes past absurd into downright glamorous. Those who don't want to drink alcohol don't have to be left out of la dolce vita either, since there are plenty of options available for a zero proof spritz, from the classic Aperol or Campari flavor profile to more unusual combinations of fruits, herbs, spices, and, of course, bitters.

To make a spritz, the traditional ratio is two parts bitter aperitif, three parts sparkling white wine, and one part sparkling water, in that order. You want to make sure that the aperitif goes in first in order to preserve the bubbles. A spritz is built in the glass over ice, so you won't need any fancy barware — you don't even need to stir it.

Once you've learned the basics of spritz making, you can modify the ratio of non-alcoholic spirits, sparkling wine alternatives, and seltzer water to your taste and get adventurous with your ingredients. Try mixing reverse spritzes with bitter sodas like Sanbitter, Chinotto, and the offerings from Casamara Club and Bettera. Use flavored seltzers to add additional complexity or replace the need for sparkling wine altogether. Swap out the non-alcoholic prosecco for sparkling rosé or red wine alternatives, kombucha, or fruit forward bubblies like Non.

If you want: a classic spritz, no alcohol involved

Traditionalists looking for non-alcoholic aperitifs to use for the base of their spritz should use Lyre's Italian Spritz for a pitch perfect imitation of bittersweet, candied orange colored Aperol, or AperTease by Sexy AF Spirits as a stand-in for Campari's pithy pomegranate punch. For a slightly unusual option that has the candy apple red hue of Campari with a bitter orange flavor closer to Aperol, but with a blast of cooling clove, Willford's Aperitif has wonderful mouthfeel and holds its own when mixed with sparkling non-alcoholic wine and seltzer water.

For these spirits, you'll want to use a relatively dry non-alcoholic sparkling white to balance their intense sweetness. I suggest a crisp and acidic option like Fre, ISH Sparkling, or Lyre's Classico to balance Italian Spritz or AperTease, while the buttery, shortbread notes of No & Low Sparkling Chardonnay pair beautifully with the clove in Willford's. In a pinch you can skip the n/a sparkling wine and go straight to bubbly water.

Either seltzer water, club soda, or a sparkling mineral water will work. Just make sure it (and the wine alternative) are ice cold, to keep your bubbles from evaporating too quickly. No one loves a flat spritz!

If you want: a refreshing non-alcoholic twist on a spritz

While the "original" aperitivo spritzes are great, there's no reason to stop there. Roots Divino's red and white de-alcoholized vermouths are both great, complex foundations for spritz experimentation. For a pleasantly tart spritz with notes of fresh raspberry and aromatics including jammy rose, earthy gentian, and biting wormwood, blend equal parts Roots Divino Aperitif Rosso, Something & Nothing Rose & Hibiscus seltzer, and No & Low Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Chardonnay.

Roots Divino Bianco, with its candied rosemary and wild thyme flavors that boost the lemon juice note in Fre White Sparkling Wine, play beautifully with the soft, round flavor of Something & Nothing Cucumber Seltzer. In the traditional ratio of two parts aperitif, three parts sparkling wine, and one part seltzer, it's as fresh as plunging head first into the Mediterranean on a hot day.

For a reverse spritz with traditional Italian aperitif flavors, blend 2 parts of the botanical distillate Wilderton Lustre with 3 parts good quality chinotto soda like Lusitania or San Pelligrino and a splash of Chateau del ISH Sparkling White for extra long lasting bubbles. Lustre's bright, sweet orange and cool tarragon lighten the deep, dark bitter orange and heavy caramel of chinotto, while Chateau del ISH balances with dry, long-lasting bubbles and a hint of ripe peach in this very easy-to-drink combo.

Negroni lovers will enjoy a spritz that's an exquisite blend of dark red fruits and bitter herbs and spices: rich, concentrated pomegranate and goji flavors from Melati, a non-alcoholic, herbal apéritif, meet a bushel of assorted red and dark berries from the non-alcoholic rosé style Sparkling Jukes 8, and a hint of juniper and gentian flavors from the cocktail-inspired Casamara Club Alta for a gorgeous magenta hued refresher that's as pretty to look at as it is to drink.

If you want: something less sweet, more herbal

While the traditional spritz gets its bitterness from the spirit base, bitter sodas work just as well to add the right balance to sweet or tart non-alcoholic spirits, making a "reverse" spritz. I especially love to combine a bitter soda with adaptogenic extractions, like those made by Solbrü, to give a boost of adaptogenic benefits to my beverage.

If you're not into sweet drinks, I highly recommend a base of one part Solbrü Elevate, with cooling herbs like holy basil, peppermint, rosemary, and lemon verbena, and energy boosting cordyceps, topped with three parts Non #5: Lemon Marmalade & Hibiscus, and a splash of Betera Rhubarb and Hibiscus for a dry, crisp, slightly vegetal option that will please fans of Spanish style G&Ts.

For something a bit fruitier, try two parts Solbrü Inspire with three parts Lyre's Classico sparkling wine alternative and two parts Casamara Club Onda. Inspire's sweet, honey crisp apple notes, along with inflammation fighting lion's mane, late summer lavender, and soothing chamomile blend beautifully with the sour green apple of Lyre's Classico, and the bright lemon and earthy, early autumn sage of Casamara Club Onda, bringing together a lush orchard of flavors you'll enjoy well into September.

Gnista Floral Wormwood is another lovely summer spritz ingredient, and I love two parts of the sprightly bitter spirit with two parts of Chateau del ISH Sparkling Rose, and a big 3 part glug of grapefruit-forward Casamara Club Sera. The resulting combination is floral and bright, and tastes unexpectedly like a cross between a hefeweizen and an IPA.

If you want: an easy, unfussy, super-portable spritz

Minimalists, rejoice! Thanks to some of the more complex non-alcoholic spirits and wine alternatives, as well as some good quality premixed non-alcoholic spritzes, you now have the option to pare down to just one or two essentials for summer sipping.

Jukes Cordialities' ready-to-drink Jukes Sparkling 1 and Casamara Club Como marry citrus and herbal flavors into the platonic ideal of a white wine spritzer: refreshing, light, big on bubbles, and easy on both bitter and sweet. Top one part Pentire Adrift's green and bitter samphire and sharp sea salt, with three parts Something & Nothing's sunshine-in-a-can Yuzu Seltzer, for a perfect day at the beach in a glass. Transport yourself to a picnic in the cool shade of a Pacific Northwest forest with my absolute favorite alternative spritz: pour three or four parts Grüvi Bubbly Rosé, with its intense strawberry flavor, over one part of the bracing, Douglas fir forward, hemp infused spirit The Pathfinder for an unexpected but uniquely delicious combination. And for an easier-to-make version of the original orange summer spritz, just add seltzer water to For Bitter For Worse's Eva's Spritz (and even that is too much work, they now have cans of pre-mixed Eva's, too!).

When nothing but ready-to-drink will do, both ISH and Lyre's have lovely single serving, zero-proof canned spritzes you can throw in a cooler for the beach, a bike ride, or a picnic. SpritzISH is half way between an Aperol and a Campari spritz in flavor, and, in my opinion, tastes better than either one, with a more natural tasting blend of sweet and bitter oranges than the former's strangely artificial peach candy flavor, and a touch of the astringent-but-juicy pomegranate I love from the latter, without its overwhelming bitterness. Lyre's Amalfi Spritz is the ready-to-drink version of their Italian Spritz non-alcoholic spirit and Classico Grande prosecco alternative.

The simple spritz is a platform that invites playfulness, so while I stand behind these flavor combinations, feel free to experiment with other zero-proof spirits, non-alcoholic sparkling wines, exotic sodas, and flavored seltzers to make your own signature spritz this summer! What big, bubbly drinks are you mixing up this season?

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

How To Make Flavorful And Easy Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets

Grilled shrimp is the perfect summer dish. Light, flavorful, and so versatile, grilled shrimp is a crowd-pleaser that can work as an appetizer, a side dish, or even as an entree. And if you haven’t tried making shrimp in foil packets yet, you are missing out! Using a foil packet...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

How to Make Frangipane: The Easiest French Almond Pastry Cream

While frangipane might sound fancy, this nutty almond cream couldn’t be simpler to pull together and will instantly make you feel as if you deserve a spot on The Great British Baking Show. The French pastry filling is a classic ingredient in almond croissants as well as fruit tarts. Once you know how to make it, it’s sure to become a mainstay in your baking repertoire.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Club#White Wine#Alcoholic#Spritz#Food Drink#Italian#Campari#Casamara Club
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe

One of the simplest of pies to make is pudding pie, particularly when you skip the baked crust in favor of an easy crumb one. Sure, you can make such a pie with boxed instant pudding mix, but it really doesn't take that much more effort to make the pudding from scratch, and you'll have a far more flavorful pie. As recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry describes the homemade pudding that's used as a pie filling here, "this set dark chocolate custard filling is wonderfully rich and not too sweet."
RECIPES
The US Sun

Americans reveal their top five universal rules for table etiquette – and the most offensive manners while you eat

TABLE etiquette remains important for many Americans, including at least five universal rules that are non-negotiable for most families at dinner. Commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company and conducted by OnePoll, a study also explored what table manners look like in 2022. The data revealed that two-thirds (67%) of those surveyed believe having good table manners is an important factor in family dinners.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
scitechdaily.com

Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?

You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
HEALTH
Fatherly

Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest

Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Thrillist

Why Icebox Cakes Have Truly Never Gone Out of Style

My first memory of an icebox cake is making a DIY version in my kitchen during summer vacation when I was nine. My native Indian gets extremely hot from April to June, and the only respite when it’s scorching outside is to dig into a bowl of shaved iced, a frozen alphonso mango, or, that particular summer, a DIY icebox cake.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It

Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones,  it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Does Eating Mustard Really Help With Muscle Cramps?

In 2019, Canadian former ice hockey player Mark Letestu briefly made headlines when he was spotted sucking down a packet of Heinz yellow mustard on the bench during a game. The image quickly made its way around Twitter, and bemused sports writers tried to make sense of Letestu's snack choice.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

I Tried Ina Garten’s Pomegranate Spritzer and I’m Drinking It For the Rest of the Summer

Are you doing whatever you can to avoid burning up in the kitchen? Same. Until fall rolls around, all we can really do is stick to no-cook meals and ice-cold drinks. The good news is you’re not alone. Ina Garten declared last week “TOO HOT TO COOK WEEK” on Instagram and shared a few no-fuss (and no-cook) recipes. We’re especially fond of Ina Garten’s pomegranate spritzer, which is from her upcoming cookbook due in October.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Creamy Vegan One Pot Pasta: Recipes Worth Cooking

Dinner made in a single pot Oh yes! It’s possible, it’s delicious, and we’re about to show you how it’s done in this creamy vegan one pot pasta recipe. This dish can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 25. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy