Cooper Dewitt dominates Logan County Fair Sheep Show, taking champion and reserve market sheep awards
Cooper Dewitt stole the show at this year’s Logan County Fair Junior Sheep Showing, taking home the top two prizes for grand Champion and reserve champion market sheep. The show featured top-notch competitors in three divisions of the showmanship contest, four divisions of the market contest and two divisions of the breeding contest.
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Aug. 5 – Aug. 11
PRCA Slack — 8 a.m., Logan County Fairgrounds. Logan County Fair Junior Beef Show — 8 a.m., Logan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Center. Logan County Fair Junior Dog Show — 8 a.m., Logan County Fairgrounds. Caliche Registration — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the school. For grades...
