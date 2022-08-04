Indy Chamber of Commerce calls abortion bill process ‘reckless’

Read on www.wishtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Lilly, Visit Indy speak out against abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hours after Governor Eric Holcomb signed a strict new abortion bill into law, one of Indiana’s largest companies spoke out against the measure. “Lilly recognizes that abortion is a divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana. Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States. We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s – and Indiana’s – ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world. While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.
WISH-TV
Indy Chamber opposes Indiana abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chamber of commerce for Indianapolis is asking lawmakers to move away from a proposed bill banning abortion. Indy Chamber issued a statement Thursday morning asking Indiana legislators “not to proceed” on SB 1. “Over the last two weeks, the Indiana General Assembly has...
WISH-TV
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Holcomb also...
WISH-TV
Community gathers to honor fallen Elwood officer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family, friends, fellow police officers, and members of the community gathered Saturday to honor and remember Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday in Madison County. Saturday morning began with a funeral service at ITWON Church in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Family Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Blake Trobaugh, winemaker with Daniel’s Family Vineyard. Daniel’s Family Vineyard is the official winemaker of Gen Con. Visit the website here.
WISH-TV
Justice Department: Indianapolis woman bought gun for minor to commit crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested for lying to get a handgun to give it to a minor who planned to commit a “violent crime,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. She’s been identified as Tyesha Clark, 38. According to the Justice Department,...
WISH-TV
Melissa Etheridge tests positive for COVID, cancels Fishers, Elkhart concerts
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge says she’s tested positive for COVID-19, causing the cancellation of Friday night’s Symphony on the Prairie concert at Conner Prairie. Sara Galer, vice president of marketing and communications for Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, shared the announcement with the news media...
WISH-TV
Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
WISH-TV
Haven’t had COVID yet? Here are some possible reasons why
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is everywhere with each mutation being more contagious than the last. But, some have managed to stay healthy and safe from infection this whole time. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who shared some possible reasons why.
WISH-TV
Kayla Sullivan joins WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS – August 4, 2022 – Peggy McClelland, WISH-TV Creative Services Director, today announced that WISH-TV has hired Kayla Sullivan as a specialty content creator who will feature stories on family and parenting. Through her amusing yet informative storytelling, Sullivan will add her unique perspective to WISH-TV’s “Focused on Family and Community” initiative.
WISH-TV
Elwood community gathers for procession, remembers officer killed in line of duty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a somber moment for the Elwood community while they watched the procession for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was killed in the line of duty. The Elwood community is coming together to honor 24-year-old officer Noah Shahnavaz who was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
How to spot if your child is experiencing back-to-school stress
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going back to school is stressful enough, but layer the anxieties children have been experiencing living through two-and-a-half years of a pandemic on top of that and they may be feeling overwhelmed to a degree they’ve never felt before. Dr. Lucille Gotanco, child and adolescent...
WISH-TV
4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Indy woman arrested after purchasing a gun for a minor to commit a crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested for lying to get a handgun to give it to a minor who planned to commit a “violent crime.” She’s been identified as Tyesha Clark, 38 of Indianapolis. Court documents say Clark purchased a Glock from a licensed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Docs: Plainfield HS football assistant charged with marijuana dealing
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield Schools employees and students at the end of the 2021-2022 school year began sharing information about a man called “Coach Keys” providing or selling drugs to students, court records show. Plainfield Police Department later determined “Coach Keys” was Marquis J. Feldman, 22,...
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Red Hill Fiber Mill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about Red Hill Fiber Mill. Spitler met...
WISH-TV
Gen Con returns to downtown Indianapolis this week
Gamers have descended on the Circle City as Gen Con is taking over the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium beginning on Thursday, August 4 and running through Sunday, August 7. Court Sakmar of Thames & Kosmos and David Capon, CEO of FoxMind, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to...
Comments / 0