ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State’s Deshaun Fenwick ‘loves every freaking part’ of four-man competition at running back

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks interior defensive line restocked with experience, depth

EUGENE — No Oregon Ducks position group has been more significantly and enormously enhanced this offseason than the interior defensive line. Starters Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Keyon Ware-Hudson all missed spring following winter surgeries and have returned to the field. Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers each arrived from Nebraska, where they played for Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Then Sir Mells and Ben Roberts arrived, giving Oregon seven more players to open fall camp — two more scholarship players than the Ducks had in the spring.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open first fall camp of Dan Lanning era with fully stocked roster, virtually 100% healthy

EUGENE — Oregon opened the first fall camp of the Dan Lanning era with a virtually full and healthy roster, a stark contrast from the spring. Aside from minor ailments that limited offensive lineman T.J. Bass and receiver Justius Lowe, the rest of the Ducks were all in attendance and without any limitations during Friday afternoon’s practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

5 questions for Oregon Ducks to open fall camp

EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon with position battles to determine and a two-deep to sort out. Here are five of the biggest questions facing the Ducks as camp begins:. 1) Does Bo Nix pull away at QB?. Nix ended spring clearly ahead of Ty Thompson and...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Oregon State#American Football#College Football
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball hires Armon Gates as assistant coach, Kevin McKenna moves to support staff

EUGENE — Dana Altman is making a series of changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Altman hired Armon Gates from Nebraska as an assistant coach, filling the spot of longtime assistant Kevin McKenna, who is becoming the director of player development. Additionally, former UO assistant Brian Fish is returning to the program as executive director and Cliff Spiller has been hired as the new director of strength and conditioning.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Voracious reader finds escape through fantasy writing

Kalia Yee has had many hobbies in her life, including piano, competitive swimming and volleyball. But there’s one that has remained a constant: reading. Kalia, 15, began her reading journey in a peculiar way. “It all started in second grade,” the Salem-Keizer Early College High School freshman said. “I...
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections

(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
beachconnection.net

Sewage Warning Partially Lifted for Newport's Yaquina Bay on Central Oregon Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – One bay on the central Oregon coast can return to normal after a nasty sewage issue - mostly normal, that is. After a major sewage line rupture last month that closed off waters of the Yaquina Bay in Newport, that water hazard warning is now partially lifted as of today, August 3. The City of Newport Public Works announced the reopening of much of the shoreline of the central Oregon coast bay's waters, although not all of it.
NEWPORT, OR
cityofsalem.net

Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges

Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy