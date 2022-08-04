Oregon State’s Deshaun Fenwick ‘loves every freaking part’ of four-man competition at running back

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Oregon Ducks interior defensive line restocked with experience, depth
EUGENE — No Oregon Ducks position group has been more significantly and enormously enhanced this offseason than the interior defensive line. Starters Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Keyon Ware-Hudson all missed spring following winter surgeries and have returned to the field. Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers each arrived from Nebraska, where they played for Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Then Sir Mells and Ben Roberts arrived, giving Oregon seven more players to open fall camp — two more scholarship players than the Ducks had in the spring.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp with its top offensive lineman limited. T.J. Bass, a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches last season, was one of the only limited players for the Ducks during their first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
5 Oregon players with most to gain, lose in fall camp 2022
EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon and several players have a chance to gain or lose roles to open the season. A couple of starting jobs are open and several spots on the two-deep are going to be competitive. Here are 5 Oregon players with the most...
Bill Oram: 2 words from Oregon State football provide clear sign of Beavers’ rise
In the ever-expanding lexicon of college football, a new term has crept into Oregon State’s vocabulary this summer. “I think it’s loud and clear now,” defensive back Jaydon Grant said on Friday. “This team, we think we’re capable of winning the Pac-12 championship.”
Oregon Ducks open first fall camp of Dan Lanning era with fully stocked roster, virtually 100% healthy
EUGENE — Oregon opened the first fall camp of the Dan Lanning era with a virtually full and healthy roster, a stark contrast from the spring. Aside from minor ailments that limited offensive lineman T.J. Bass and receiver Justius Lowe, the rest of the Ducks were all in attendance and without any limitations during Friday afternoon’s practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
5 questions for Oregon Ducks to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon with position battles to determine and a two-deep to sort out. Here are five of the biggest questions facing the Ducks as camp begins:. 1) Does Bo Nix pull away at QB?. Nix ended spring clearly ahead of Ty Thompson and...
Defensive coordinator Trent Bray brings an energy to Oregon State’s defense that players can’t ignore
To understand what it’s like to play defense under Oregon State’s Trent Bray, picture this. After practicing for 100 minutes under an increasingly scorching sun midday Friday, the Beavers end practice with a team huddle. It’s then time for a few OSU players and coaches to talk to the media.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Oregon men’s basketball hires Armon Gates as assistant coach, Kevin McKenna moves to support staff
EUGENE — Dana Altman is making a series of changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Altman hired Armon Gates from Nebraska as an assistant coach, filling the spot of longtime assistant Kevin McKenna, who is becoming the director of player development. Additionally, former UO assistant Brian Fish is returning to the program as executive director and Cliff Spiller has been hired as the new director of strength and conditioning.
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson Jr. entering transfer portal
EUGENE — Former Oregon linebacker Adrian Jackson Jr. is looking to continue his career elsewhere. Jackson announced he’s in the transfer portal on Thursday, a week after he was removed from UO’s roster. A situational pass rusher for much of his career, Jackson is entering his fifth-year...
Tough tradeoffs for victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
Movie inspires student’s passion for journalism; experience seals the deal
Inspiration comes in strange places for Ellen Dong. The McMinnville High School junior discovered a love for media by reading and watching the news, with a bit of added influence from a movie she recently watched. An English teacher assigned his students to review anything they wanted, and Ellen, 17,...
Voracious reader finds escape through fantasy writing
Kalia Yee has had many hobbies in her life, including piano, competitive swimming and volleyball. But there’s one that has remained a constant: reading. Kalia, 15, began her reading journey in a peculiar way. “It all started in second grade,” the Salem-Keizer Early College High School freshman said. “I...
Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections
(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
‘I got bones’: Collection helps teen find place in family
Courtnie Wilson was riding four wheelers with their uncle and cousin during a vacation in Idaho, passing through sand dunes next to a cattle ranch, when they spotted a pile of bones peeking through the sand. They immediately knew they needed to stop for a closer look. So they scooped...
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Sewage Warning Partially Lifted for Newport's Yaquina Bay on Central Oregon Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – One bay on the central Oregon coast can return to normal after a nasty sewage issue - mostly normal, that is. After a major sewage line rupture last month that closed off waters of the Yaquina Bay in Newport, that water hazard warning is now partially lifted as of today, August 3. The City of Newport Public Works announced the reopening of much of the shoreline of the central Oregon coast bay's waters, although not all of it.
Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges
Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
