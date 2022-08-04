Police: Cincinnati man arrested for violent attack of woman in Erlanger

Read on linknky.com
VIDEO: Man escapes during attempted kidnapping in Avondale
Though the video was just recently released, the incident took place July 21 in the parking lot for University Townhomes on Irwin Place.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
9 people injured in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
CINCINNATI — At least nine people were injured after a gunman opened fire outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. EDT outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of the city, Cincinnati Police Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Michael John told reporters.
UPDATE: At least 9 people hurt in mass shooting near bar in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE @6:35 a.m.: News Center 7′s Dontre Drexelius reports nine people were shot early Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. when a suspect shot towards the crowd and then fled on foot. Cincinnati Police say no one is in critical condition at this time and most injuries...
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Police to provide update on OTR shooting that left 9 people injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating what they call a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police will be providing an update in reference to the shooting:. Nine people were injured when gunfire rang out around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets....
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
WKRC
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Silverton man is charged in the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Hawaiian Terrace two years ago. Dwight Smith faces involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gun charges. Chance Gilbert was found dead on May 17, 2020. Investigators later determined children were playing at a...
‘Nanny’ arrested after stealing pills, valuables from home: CMPD
Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, which include breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny, among others.
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
Fox 19
Woman kidnapped, punched 20 times before being raped: sheriff’s office
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man is facing rape and kidnapping charges after allegedly punching a woman 20 times before raping her. Jamal Richardson, 29, met the victim through social media on July 29, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Later on in the day, Richardson...
Fox 19
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
Fox 19
Pedestrian seriously injured in Bond Hill crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Bond Hill Saturday morning, according to Lieutenant Colonel Teresa A. Theetge with the Cincinnati Police Department. Theetge says that police arrived at the 4700 block of Reading Road around 12:15 a.m. to investigate the crash.
Fox 19
Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Video captured the moments an 84-year-old woman was robbed in a Big Lots parking lot, and police are asking for help to track down the suspect. The video shows the woman walking out of the Roosevelt Boulevard store and to her car on July 20. Sitting...
WLWT 5
Feds: Cincinnati man hid in box to evade arrest for having guns while on probation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man will spend five years in federal prison for having several guns while on probation for a pharmacy burglary in Pennsylvania. William J. Dishman, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months total in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release.
Fox 19
Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The second man charged with murder in connection with the death of a New Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison. Christian Beasley, of Cincinnati, received the life in prison sentence Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr. in July of 2021, according to Clermont County court records.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Middletown; nephew charged with murder
CINCINNATI — A man is dead and his nephew is accused of killing him after a shooting in Middletown on Monday. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they got to the scene, officers found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk curb.
WLWT 5
2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in
CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underaged girls.
WLWT 5
Father of patient charged for threatening to shoot Cincinnati Children's security officers
CINCINNATI — The father of a Cincinnati Children's Hospital patient has been charged with aggravated menacing. He's accused of threatening to shoot security officers at the Liberty Township Campus. Now, from jail, comes a teary apology. "I apologize for my mouth. For me running it. I'll do anything to...
ATF: Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects have Dayton ties; Cash reward offered
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A cash reward up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to identifying and arresting three people suspected of stealing a gun from a Cincinnati-area gun store this week. >>PHOTOS: Cash reward offered for Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects believed to be from Dayton. The...
