Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’

The surrounding residents do not want it. People choose to live in rural areas to avoid all that this proposal brings. The people don't matter. All of those who will be lining their pockets from profit do. Money talks louder than morality, respect, and preservation of nature and a way of life . We the people are nothing more than collateral damage .
linknky.com
Dayton seeks to adopt residential property inspection program
Unlike its neighboring river cities, Dayton has no residential property inspection program. The Residential Rental License and Safety Inspection program is designed to be complaint-driven and have bi-yearly proactive inspections from code enforcement. Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said the program is to protect tenants, not to punish landlords. “In...
Ledger Independent
Mason County Property Transfers
Deborah J. Downing to Rachel Elizabeth Noll, 2525 Magnolia Drive, $238,000. Debbie Mason, Susan M. Brammer and Wanda R. Earls Estate to Debbie Mason, 2331 Old Main Street, no monetary consideration. Diana Hastings LLC to Richard T. Huber, 220-224 West Third Street, $120,000. Wesley Wiggins and Gretchen Wiggins to Dan...
Fox 19
Construction to begin on second phase of $640m development next to UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Developers are slated to begin work on the $250 million second phase of The District at Clifton Heights. The plans include a seven-story, 171-room hotel called Hotel Celare at the northwest intersection of Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. Developed by Columbus-based Crawford Hoying, the hotel will feature...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could change its policy about city employees using slurs. You can weigh in Monday
Cincinnati officials are considering changes to the policy covering city employee use of discriminatory slurs. A public meeting Monday night aims to get public input on those potential changes. In the last week, Cincinnati Police said an officer was suspended after twice using racist language on the phone. The week...
linknky.com
WiFi, pedestrian improvements considered for Covington ARPA funds
The City of Covington heard more proposals this week for the allocation of its American Rescue Plan Act funds, which include grants to local nonprofit organizations and enhancing city programs. Some of the items include expanding Covington’s citywide public Wi-Fi system, Covington Connect; infrastructure improvements to sidewalks and streets; and...
linknky.com
Independence to reduce speed on busy Hogrefe Road
Independence City Council took the first step to reduce the speed limit on part of Hogrefe Road from 35 miles per hour to 20 on Monday night. Hogrefe Road is off of State Route 536. “We have always had calls about the speed on Hogrefe,” said City Administrator Chris Moriconi....
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
WLWT 5
Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
WSYX ABC6
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
linknky.com
A return to normal: Boone County Schools dropping COVID-19 restrictions this year
Boone County Schools will keep masks optional for students this year, according to Public Information Officer Barbara Brady. During a COVID-19 committee meeting on Monday, district officials discussed COVID-19-related information to be sent out to families in a flyer ahead of the first day of school. Brady told LINK nky the district is approaching this year with recommendations but no requirements.
linknky.com
Fancy Farm serves up GOP-heavy lineup
On Saturday, much of the commonwealth’s political world is expected to descend on Fancy Farm for the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in far western Kentucky. “Iowa is to presidential campaigns as Fancy Farm is to Kentucky campaigns,” said Shane Noem, chair of the...
CPD: At least 2 shooters in OTR mass shooting, 9 injured
According to CPD, at approximately 1:39 a.m., officers responded to Main and 13th streets in OTR to disperse a large disorderly crowd.
Fox 19
Prosecutor: Parents stole thousands from families hoping to adopt fetus delivered drugged, stillborn
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people face fraud charges after receiving thousands of dollars for the adoption of a child delivered stillborn, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve. A Clermont County grand jury on Friday indicted Roxanne Barbara Hayes, 33, and Billy Ray Goforth, 21. The pair remain at-large....
WRBI Radio
Local Law Enforcement Officer Passes
— A longtime Ripley County law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Thursday. Lee A. Mathews, Jr. of Cross Plains passed away last weekend. Former Ripley County Sheriff Bill Dramman spoke highly of Mathews. Dramman said that Mathews was very instrumental in getting the Kid Care ID Program in...
Fox 19
21-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old driver is dead in an early morning crash in Morgan Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle on its top with a person trapped inside in the 3800 block of California Road at about 6:30 a.m.
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
Fox 19
Additional emergency responders deployed to Eastern KY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An additional eight emergency responders of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to Hazard, Kentucky on Thursday. The Butler County team will be working in the Emergency Operations Center in Eastern Kentucky, relieving crews that have been working the last several days. The operation is...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
