ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Pentagon reminds top officials not to wipe phones after Jan. 6 data scrub

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168nEO_0h5GbuI100
Tweet

The Pentagon’s No. 2 official is reminding its employees to preserve the contents of their government phones following revelations that the texts for top Defense Department officials were not preserved and their communications on Jan. 6, 2021, were lost.

In a memo sent to senior leaders on Wednesday, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks reminds officials that the retention of records as required by the Federal Records Act “is a solemn responsibility and legal obligation for all federal employees, civilian and military.”

This memo “further directs that, effective immediately, all mobile device service providers in DoD will capture and save the data resident on DoD-provisioned mobile devices when devices are turned-in by users,” Hicks wrote.

The Pentagon wiped the phones of former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and former Pentagon chief of staff Kash Patel in the days after the attack on the Capitol and the end of former President Trump’s term.

The government watchdog American Oversight first discovered the data gap after it sued for the texts following a public records request.

The scrubbed records are significant as they could have shed more light on why the National Guard was delayed approval to go to the Capitol as it was under siege.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) earlier this week called for an investigation as to how the communications were lost.

“The disappearance of this critical information could jeopardize efforts to learn the full truth about Jan. 6,” Durbin said in a statement. “I don’t know whether the failure to preserve these critical government texts from Jan. 6 is the result of bad faith, stunning incompetence, or outdated records management policies, but we must get to the bottom of it.”

In her memo, Hicks also directs the Pentagon’s chief information officer and general counsel to assess and report back in 30 days on existing DOD communication policy and procedures and any recommendations for improvement.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#Secretary Of Defense#Scrub#Federal Employees#The Federal Records Act#American Oversight#The National Guard#Senate
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Army
TIME

Mike Pence’s Secret Service Agents Thought They Might Not Survive Jan. 6

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The Secret Service is perhaps the most elite security force in the world, a group of trained professionals whose skills are matched only by their finely honed and celebrated paranoia. If you can picture a worst-case scenario, there are terrific odds that the team that lives on earpiece vibrations can beat your dystopian fantasy. It’s literally their job to ask what can possibly go wrong and then shift course to ensure their charges can make it through another day. If their issue wants to visit a war zone, the Secret Service can, with sufficient warning, get the package in and out before potential threats even know they’re in the theater. When those in the backseats are the President, Vice President, their families and—at times—their senior staffers, there’s not a lot of room for simply hoping for the best. Success is the only acceptable option.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

656K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy