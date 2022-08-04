Read on www.primetimer.com
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
toofab.com
'F---ing Pissed Off' Kathy Hilton Storms Out on RHOBH, Kyle Thinks Someone's Out to Get Her
"Kathy was f---ing raging. I don't know who that person was," says Diana -- as the explosive mid-season trailer gets into the Aspen drama. Kathy Hilton returns to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for the back-half of the season ... but, judging by this trailer, she might regret that decision.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells Former Real Housewife Camille Grammer To “Get A Job” After Camille Calls Her Boring
There are three words that no Real Housewife ever wants to hear: Get a job. But, that’s the exact advice that Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving to Camille Grammer. Throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former “Most Hated Housewife” has continued her tried and true tradition of criticizing everything about the show where she once starred. Whether it’s about the storylines, the non-waterproof mascara, or the fake friendships, you can bet that Camille will share her opinion. Usually, the shade goes unchecked, but this time, Crystal decided to hit back against the Beverly Hills OG.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking
Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?
Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Peter Madrigal Says It’s Messed Up That Stassi Schroeder Uninvited People From Her Wedding Via Email
If Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder was intending to make an impact with her dream wedding to Beau Clark in Italy, she succeeded. And it’s not just the optics of the stunning ceremony, bridal gowns, and views over Rome that has fans talking. The truth is that former cast mates are still coming to terms with the drama she created over the final guest list.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on the legal downfall of Erika Jayne. Now season 12 seems to be focused on her personal downfall. Her central storyline is about how she has been drinking too much. She even admitted that she has mixed pills with alcohol. There is no doubt that Erika […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s Family Album With Daughters Delilah and Amelia: Photos
Reality TV royalty! Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have balanced more than two decades of marriage with parenthood as they raise daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. “My Pride and Joy and the loves of my life. 🤍,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed via Instagram...
Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator
It’s been on for twelve seasons, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a reigning original cast member. After the departure of Lisa Vanderpump, the true queen of the series, Kyle Richards is the last one standing. Season 12 is well under way, and the mother of four seems determined to take on a […] The post Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bethenny Frankel Claims Bravo Executives Told Her They Would Change Contract Rules For Her If She Stayed On Real Housewives Of New York
Bethenny Frankel is setting the record straight about her exit from Real Housewives of New York. The Housewives icon and entrepreneur famously left the show behind, seemingly for good, in 2019. Now she’s explaining why she made the decision to move on and just how far Bravo execs were willing to go to keep her.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
toofab.com
Lisa Rinna Admits She's a 'Nightmare' After Andy Cohen Calls Social Media Antics a 'Double Disaster'
"You've been making a lot of trouble for yourself," noted Cohen on WWHL. Lisa Rinna returned to the "Watch What Happens Live" Clubhouse on Wednesday night -- where Andy Cohen was quick to press her on her recent social media antics. "You've been making a lot of trouble for yourself....
Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby
Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
Why RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Is Ready for the Reunion: "Sick of this BS"
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is far from over, but Garcelle Beauvais is already looking forward to the reunion. The reality TV star said as much in an Aug. 4 tweet in response to a RHOBH After...
Erika Jayne Reveals The Wild Reason Why She Has Not Moved Forward In Divorce From Tom Girardi
Erika Jayne is still a married lady for a very good reason. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave a full explanation of why she has not moved forward in her divorce from Tom Girardi despite their mounting legal woes and the former attorney's memory allegedly slipping away. Article...
Kathy Hilton apologized to Kyle Richards after feud: ‘We’re great’
It’s all hunky dory between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards again. “We’re great,” Hilton told “Entertainment Tonight” Wednesday of her current relationship with her half-sister, with whom she has feuded on and off for years. Hilton, 63, did not reveal what exactly went down between...
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
