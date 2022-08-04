WATCH: Nick Saban talks Alabama’s first practice of 2022 fall camp

Read on tdalabamamag.com
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne feels Alabama is ‘the perfect piece of the puzzle’
Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, and he immediately began his push to help the Crimson Tide land another top in-state defensive lineman prospect. Osborne chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. He told members of the media several factors led to his decision after his announcement. “It...
tdalabamamag.com
‘Tuck in shirt’ mindset has Alabama disciplined for national title season
Discipline was the difference between Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship team in 2020 and last year’s group. The Crimson Tide’s squad in 2020 pushed together as a team, and young players responded well to experienced veterans. Last year, most players were about the team, but some were about themselves. Alabama lacked consistent discipline and focus, which led to it losing to Georgia in the CFP National Championship matchup in January. The Tide has a reminder of its shortcoming in the cafeteria inside the players’ facility. A participation trophy from the playoff stares players in the face each day.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 29 WR Christian Leary
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Olympic Legend Will Reportedly Speak To Alabama Football Team On Saturday
Nick Saban is well-known for his ability to bring in big-name speakers for his Alabama football program. According to reports from Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the all-time great head coach has landed 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a guest speaker for his program. Phelps and...
tdalabamamag.com
TDA’s Stephen Smith breaks down Alabama’s first fall camp session of 2022
Alabama football had its first fall camp session for 2022 on Thursday. Coach Nick Saban had one injury to report (Cameron Latu), but multiple players wore knee braces. It did not bother defensive standouts Malachi Moore and Dallas Turner in positional drills. After practice, Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine crafted a breakdown video from the practice. He details Moore, Jaheim Oatis, Alabama’s defensive backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks. Smith is excited about each position and looks forward to who emerges for the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama TE Cameron Latu will miss time during fall camp
Alabama’s fall camp practice is officially underway but it will be without its starting tight end for the foreseeable future. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his press conference on Thursday that senior Cameron Latu will miss some time and the Crimson Tide will need to lean on the depth behind him for the coming sessions.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 30 JC Latham
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor is excited about JC Latham: “He’s going to have a really big year.”
Alabama head coach Nick Saban challenged his offensive line in Thursday’s presser. He wants the group up front to play with toughness and physicality. The Crimson Tide had issues last year with pass protection and running the football effectively as the front allowed 39 sacks of Bryce Young. Alabama did not solve its problem at center until the second half of the Iron Bowl with Seth McLaughlin. It had a revolving door at right tackle as Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, and Damieon George all got a turn, but none were dominant.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban likes Eric Wolford, but he wants more physicality from Alabama’s offensive line
Alabama fans enjoyed the 2012 offensive line for its dominance to a BCS National Championship, but the 2020 group was good too. The Crimson Tide carried an offensive front that allowed 13 sacks of Mac Jones, and Najee Harris had 1,466 rushing yards. Alabama’s physicality in 2020 propelled three Heisman finalists – Jones, Harris, and DeVonta Smith – and a Heisman winner in Smith. It lost Landon Dickerson, Alex Leatherwood, and Deonte Brown to the National Football League and fielded a few new faces up front last season. The Tide replaced Kyle Flood with Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach. Alabama struggled with consistency in having toughness and physicality in the running game and passing attack. Coach Nick Saban watched his offensive unit allow 39 sacks of Bryce Young, and there were times when Alabama could not run the ball effectively.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football first practice of fall camp
Alabama football hit the field for its first practice of fall camp Thursday. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s first fall practice. Photos are provided by Alabama Athletics.
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Basketball’s Nonconference Schedule is just about filled in. Let’s take a look at it.
The problem with analyzing basketball scheduling is how the pieces come slowly trickling out over the course of half a year or so: here a game, there a preseason invitation; the SEC announces opponents one month, then six weeks later you see whether you’re getting a split or a road or a home date.
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
wbrc.com
1972 Huffman Dixie Youth World Series Baseball Champs 50 Year Reunion
Chris Stewart Talks About Filling In for Eli Gold on Alabama Football Broadcasts. Chris Stewart joins Mike Dubberly to discuss his perspective in filling in for Eli Gold for Alabama football radio broadcasts. Eli is out indefinitely with unspecified health issues.
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Credit Card Skimmers Confirmed on Gas Stations Along I-20/59
Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said they have become aware of credit card skimmers that were discovered on gas pumps along Interstate 20/59. According to TPD's Facebook page, the offenders put skimmers on pumps from one exit to the next. The offenders return after a period of time and use the victim's credit card information after time passes.
