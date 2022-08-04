Read on www.king5.com
Washington operators to see increase in Ferry Boat Program Funding
EDMONDS, Wash. — Washington State Ferries will see an increase in federal ferry boat program funding in 2022 as compared to 2021, following news of allocations by the Federal Highway administration. Officials say this is the first major release of FBP funding since the passage of the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure...
ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
5 things to know this weekend
The 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival is officially underway. From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound. Seafair Weekend Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The iconic Pacific Northwest festival is set on 1.5 miles of shoreline along Lake Washington in Genesee Park and is the largest boat and air show rolled into one. Read more.
South King County mayors ask for help in fight against crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in the effort to reduce crime and violence. However, at least one of the claims they made is receiving pushback from county leadership. The mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal...
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
6 people died from heat-related causes during King County's recent heat wave
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on inequitable impacts caused by heat was published on July 26. Health officials said six people died from heat-related illnesses in King County during last week's heat wave that set all-time records in Seattle. A report from Public Health -...
2-year-old recovering after ingesting fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering after finding and ingesting a fentanyl pill at a park in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said the child and his mom were at Oakland Madrona Park around 1 p.m. Thursday when the mom saw the boy put something in his mouth. The mother told authorities her son started acting lethargic and realized something was wrong.
Federal resources could be coming to Seattle to encourage victims to report hate crimes
SEATTLE — More aid could be coming to western Washington to help federal prosecutors tackle hate crimes. Tanya Woo grew up in the Chinatown-International District (CID) and is a lead volunteer for the CID Community Watch. The group walks through the CID several times a week to check on people in the community after a rise in racism and crime.
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle to close due to 'safety concerns'
SEATTLE — Amazon is the latest business to close one of its stores over "safety concerns" in downtown Seattle. Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors." Six other Amazon Go stores...
Results from the top races of the Washington state primary
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Voter turnout for the primary reached 38% across Washington state the day after Election Day, according to data from the Secretary of State. As of Wednesday, 1,826,372 ballots were returned out of the 4,803,509 registered voters in the state. A total of 24,193 were being challenged, with 1,637,342 accepted.
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Teen attempting world record flying solo makes stop in Seattle area
TUKWILA, Wash. — A 17-year-old is trying to break the record for youngest person to fly solo around the world, and one of his stops was at the Museum of Flight in Seattle over the weekend. "In plane you can basically go anywhere you go there's very little airspace...
Robyn Denson leads Pierce County Council District 7 race
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Robyn Denson leads the race for the Pierce County Council District 7 seat with 59% of the vote after another round of ballots was counted on Wednesday. Paula Lonergan is trailing with 12% of the vote. A seat on the Pierce County will be vacated...
Murray leads Smiley in US Senate race
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray is leading in the US Senate primary race with 54% of the vote after another round of ballots was tallied on Wednesday. Murray's most notable contender, Republican Tiffany Smiley, trails Murray with 32% of the vote. Murray did not attend a primary election...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
Unsolved Indigenous murders get renewed attention in Washington
SEATTLE — Native Americans are murdered, sexually assaulted and become the victims of violent crime at higher rates than the national average, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In an effort to combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Washington, a legislative task force has...
Seattle City Council votes to end hazard pay for grocery store workers
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on grocery workers agreeing to a new union contract originally aired April 30, 2022. Seattle's City Council voted to end pandemic hazard pay for grocery workers that has been in place since February 2021. A sunset would be established for the hazard...
I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
City of Seattle expands programs for small business owners
SEATTLE — Tuesday, the City of Seattle's Office of Economic Development announced that $1.9 million is available in the Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund, funded through Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery money. Seattle-based small businesses can apply for grants of up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable.
