Washington State

KING 5

ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this weekend

The 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival is officially underway. From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound. Seafair Weekend Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The iconic Pacific Northwest festival is set on 1.5 miles of shoreline along Lake Washington in Genesee Park and is the largest boat and air show rolled into one. Read more.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

2-year-old recovering after ingesting fentanyl pill at Tacoma park

TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering after finding and ingesting a fentanyl pill at a park in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said the child and his mom were at Oakland Madrona Park around 1 p.m. Thursday when the mom saw the boy put something in his mouth. The mother told authorities her son started acting lethargic and realized something was wrong.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Results from the top races of the Washington state primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Voter turnout for the primary reached 38% across Washington state the day after Election Day, according to data from the Secretary of State. As of Wednesday, 1,826,372 ballots were returned out of the 4,803,509 registered voters in the state. A total of 24,193 were being challenged, with 1,637,342 accepted.
KING 5

Murray leads Smiley in US Senate race

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray is leading in the US Senate primary race with 54% of the vote after another round of ballots was tallied on Wednesday. Murray's most notable contender, Republican Tiffany Smiley, trails Murray with 32% of the vote. Murray did not attend a primary election...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Unsolved Indigenous murders get renewed attention in Washington

SEATTLE — Native Americans are murdered, sexually assaulted and become the victims of violent crime at higher rates than the national average, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In an effort to combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Washington, a legislative task force has...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show

SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

City of Seattle expands programs for small business owners

SEATTLE — Tuesday, the City of Seattle's Office of Economic Development announced that $1.9 million is available in the Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund, funded through Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery money. Seattle-based small businesses can apply for grants of up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

