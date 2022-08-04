Catch 22 Black River: Vote for the top athlete from 2001-22

Editor's Note: Did you catch these 22 at Black River? The Holland Sentinel has released its list of the top athletes from the past 22 years from each school. Read about each athlete below and vote for the top athlete. The top boys and girls vote getters will be announced at the end of the series. Remember, the series is from 2001-2022. Vote in the story at hollandsentinel.com.

Brandon Beacham

Class of 2008

One of the early leaders of the soccer program, Brandon Beacham earned all-state honors and was one of the most versatile players in school history.

Eliza Beird

Class of 2015

One of the most versatile soccer players in school history, Eliza Beird was able to play multiple positions and earn first-team all-state honors wherever she was, leading Black River to its top season in school history. She went on to start at Hope College. Also played basketball at Black River.

Kayla Brothers

Class of 2017

After earning all-state honorable mention as a junior, Kayla Brothers exploded for 32 goals and seven assists as a senior, earning first-team all-state honors in Division 4 as a senior. Went on to play soccer at Hope College.

Erin Doolittle

Class of 2012

One of the most versatile athletes in Black River history, Erin Doolittle starred in basketball and soccer. In basketball, she broke the career rebounding record and was all-district in basketball and all-state in soccer. She was also all-district in volleyball. She is the only non-runner to make the Sentinel All-Area first team in two sports from Black River before playing at Hope.

Sophie DeLeeuw

Class of 2015

The top goalie in school history, Sophie DeLeeuw was an all-state performer on a Black River team that posted a stunning 15 shutouts and reached the regional final.

Sydney Del Valle

Class of 2016

On the run, Sydney Del Valle was one of Black River's best. She won the regional championship in the 3,200 before earning all-state honors in the event as well as the 1,600. She was also all-state honorable mention in cross country. She went on to run at Western Michigan and Hope College.

Abby Frankhouse

Class of 2018

One of the best scorers in school history, Abby Frankhouse earned all-state honorable mention twice for the River Rats, helping the team win a district championship.

Aidan Jones

Class of 2019

Aidan Jones was a track, field and cross country athlete who won a regional championship and finished third at D3 state in 800 meters in track. Finished fourth at Division 3 regional and 71st at the Division 3 state final in cross country before running at Hope College.

Brenden Jones

Class of 2016

Brendan Jones was a track and field, cross country athlete that helped the cross country team to a regional championship in 2015 as a senior. Won Division 3 regional title in 800 meters and finished eighth at state as a junior in track before running at Hope College.

Cameron Jones

Class of 2014

Cameron Jones was a track and field, cross country athlete who made several Sentinel All-Area teams. Placed third at state in 800-meter run (1:58.64) as senior and was back-to-back regional champion in that event before running at Hope College.

James McCann

Class of 2015

One of the top track and field and cross country athletes, James McCann placed second overall to help cross country team win a regional championship in 2015 as a senior and was Sentinel Boys Runner of the Year. Took fourth in regionals at 3,200 meters and finished 10th at state meet as junior in track. Ran collegiately at Detroit Mercy.

Chelsea Miskelley

Class of 2016

One of the most consistent athletes in area history, Chelsea Miskelley was all-state in the long jump and honorable mention all-state in the 200 and 400 meters. Also was all-state honorable mention in cross country before going on to run at Hope and earned more All-MIAA honors than anyone in Hope history with her performances in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.

Isaac Mogck

Class of 2012

A two-sport star, Isaac Mogck is Black River's all-time leading scorer in basketball. He earned all-state special mention honors in basketball and also was an all-state honorable mention selection in soccer.

Kylee Poulton

Class of 2022

The first multiple state champion in Black River history, Kylee Poulton won the 100 meters and 200 meters at the Division 3 state finals in June. She was all-state in multiple events multiple years on the track and will run at Indiana University next year. She was also a strong volleyball player at Black River.

Daniela Sanchez-Martinez

Class of 2016

One of the top runners in school history, Daniela Sanchez-Martinez earned all-state honors in track and field and was a strong cross country runner as well. She earned an NCAA Division I scholarship to run at The Citadel.

Sam Sharnas

Class of 2019

In track and field and cross country, Sam Sharnas earned all-state honors, becoming one of the most decorated athletes in school history. He was all-state in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at D3 state meet as senior in track. All-state in Division 3 state final, finishing 13th in cross country before running at The Citadel.

Charlie Sligh

Class of 2020

One of the top soccer players in program history, Charlie Sligh earned all-state honors as a senior, capping a stellar career.

Gavin Sligh

Class of 2022

Saving his best for last, Gavin Sligh earned all-state honors on his way to leading Black River soccer to the state semifinals, the team's best finish in school history.

Drew Sotok

Class of 2022

Slowed by an injury, Drew Sotok still managed to be one of the top soccer players in the state. He earned all-state honorable mention this year after helping the River Rats all the way to the state semifinals.

Hanna Veenman

Class of 2015

One of the strongest forwards in area history, Hanna Veenman earned all-state honors as a junior and senior and helped Black River reach the regional finals.

Allison Vroon

Class of 2015

The only Black River athlete to earn multiple Sentinel Athlete of the Year honors, Allison Vroon dominated in cross country during her career. She was all-state in cross country as a senior, finishing fourth in the state. She also earned all-state soccer honors as a senior before going on to play soccer at Grace.

Nicole Zeinstra

Class of 2012

The first Black River athlete to claim an individual state championship, Nicole Zeinstra won the Division 4 state title in the 1,600 meters as a senior. She earned multiple all-state honors in track and cross country before going on to run at the University of Michigan.

