Competency hearing granted for man accused of first-degree murder

Read on www.wtap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Braxton County man sentenced for August 2020 fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Braxton County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a 33-year-old male. Caleb James Sidun, 24, of Sutton, received a life sentence for murdering Dustin John Allman in August 2020. He will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Sidun...
WTAP
17 year old is shot during robbery
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A 17 year old was shot during a robbery and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. According to officials, Belpre police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on Florence Street around 2 PM Saturday afternoon. The juvenile had been shot in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County says man escaped from home confinement
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has reported Anthony Lamont Benson, 1131 Stadium Drive, Parkersburg, absconded from home confinement on Thursday. Benson was ordered on home confinement for bond supervision by Judge J.D. Beane of Wood County. A warrant is now on file for escape for Benson’s arrest.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Car chase from Belpre to Parkersburg nets two arrests
PARKERSBURG — An attempt to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle in Belpre on Friday morning sparked a car chase that traveled into and around Parkersburg. Michael Westfall, 50, of Coolville, was arrested on two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference resulting in injury and possession of a stolen vehicle, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
3 arrested on drugs charges
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search by officers turned up heroin, fentanyl and other evidence, the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force said. It happened Thursday after officers searched an apartment along South Third Avenue in Middleport. Officers say one suspect...
WSAZ
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
WTAP
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges in Meigs County. Willie Causey, 40 years old of Middleport, Austin Billingsley, 21 years old of Athens, and Stacy Jacks, 44 years old of Middleport, were all charged after a warrant search on August 4. According to a news release...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man facing multiple charges in structure fires
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been arrested in connection with a fire Monday evening on Core Road in Parkersburg. Ryan P. Merluzzi, 28, of Core Road, was arrested on felony warrants on charges of first-degree arson, entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and destruction of property.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening on the 2500 block of 21st Avenue. According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about several gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into an apartment. The vehicle then drove off.
WTAP
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries from crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after getting into an accident with a vehicle. According to officials, the accident happened outside of My Way Lounge on Juliana Street. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.
4 fire departments respond to Roane County fire
Editor’s Note: Dispatchers have provided an updated address that is in the 2600 block of Clay Road, which is in the Clover community, but has a Spencer, West Virginia address. The address was originally reported as the 2500 block. This article reflects that update. UPDATE: (3:12 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – Roane County Dispatchers say […]
WTRF
Man killed in construction zone by drunk, drugged and distracted driver is honored with highway sign
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A stretch of highway near Barnesville has a new name. Five years ago, a Barnesville man who was working in a construction zone in Columbus was killed by a driver operating a vehicle illegally. Now when people drive on Route 800, they can remember the victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year. The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe. The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough...
WTAP
WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Salem! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Salem is a pit mix! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Salem is 1.5 years old and loves to run and play as well as going for a little dip in the water. If you...
WTAP
Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil their water. This is according to a press release from the Parkersburg Utility Board. On Friday, customers were notified of an issue with drinking water in the Emerson Avenue area...
Sissonville man reported missing
SISSONVILE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scarff, 59, of Hughart Drive in Sissonville, West Virginia, is missing. Scarff was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative who last spoke with him in early July. Scarff may frequent Charleston’s West Side area. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former Wood County corrections officer accused of smuggling contraband
PARKERSBURG — A former Wood County Corrections Officer was arraigned Wednesday on a number of charges relating to bringing illegal items into the jail facility. Adam Scott Tumlin, no age or address given, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges of transport of prohibited items onto the grounds of the jail, drug conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance and bribery in official matters.
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend
LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PM Company founder Pat Minnite dies at 82
PARKERSBURG — A developer who became known for his philanthropy in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away on Friday. Pat Minnite of the PM Company was 82. Minnite was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Harrison County after World War I. He moved to Ohio and attended school where he learned to design buildings.
Comments / 0