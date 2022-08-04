Cascade’s Emma Gates qualifies for high jump finals at World Athletics U20 Championships

Read on www.oregonlive.com
NBC Sports
World records in focus at post-track and field worlds Diamond League; TV, stream info
A bevy of gold medalists from the recent world track and field championships return to the sport’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, for a meet in Silesia, Poland, on Saturday, live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The sprints are the showcase. In the women’s 200m, world...
Yardbarker
Watch: 18-year-old Brianna Lyston wins U20 200m in 22.65; USA's Jamison is silver | U20 Worlds
Jamaican Brianna Lyston runs a brave 22.65 on a rain-soaked track to win the 200m final at the U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia. Jayla Jamison of the United States is silver with a personal best 22.77; Alana Reid is third in a PB of 22.95 to make it gold and bronze for Jamaica.
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
Former Cal Star Camryn Rogers Wins Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games
The three-time NCAA hammer throw champion tops the field by nearly 15 feet.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matty Lee & Noah Williams win synchronised 10m platform gold after Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding's 3m springboard title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Matty Lee and Noah Williams won synchronised 10m platform gold after England team-mate Jack...
Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podium
Diver Jack Laugher was pleased to have bounced back from a zero score in qualifying to claim bronze in an English one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final.Dan Goodfellow won his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the event, with defending champion Jordan Houlden taking silver on an exciting day for the hosts.“I think I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t want the three golds,” Laugher said after his podium finish.“But a bronze medal is still a huge achievement, especially after everything that I overcame from the prelims as well.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKyrgios happy to be in Citi Open final after not playing ‘anywhere near best tennis’Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham
Facing the world’s best, Capital High School pole vaulter Hana Moll comes out on top
There’s no one under 20 years old in the world better than the pole vaulter from Olympia, Washington.
Athletics-Jackson, Bromell claim victories in Silesia Diamond League
CHORZOW, Poland, Aug 6 (Reuters) - World champion Shericka Jackson continued her brilliant season by winning the women's 200 metres event at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Saturday as Trayvon Bromell beat fellow American Marvin Bracy for the men's 100m title.
Jake Wightman wins Commonwealth Games bronze in 1500m to end summer hat-trick bid
World champion Jake Wightman’s hopes of a summer hat-trick ended after he came third in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.The 28-year-old, who won the 1500m at the World Championships last month, finished behind Australia’s Oliver Hoare and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot in three minutes 30.53 seconds.Scotland’s Wightman was hoping to win three gold medals this summer and must now focus on the 800m at the European Championships later this month.After Wightman’s stunning victory at the worlds a little over two weeks ago in Eugene, a capacity crowd packed into a sun-kissed Alexander Stadium with hopes of watching the Scotsman do it again.But the roars were not enough to lift Wightman to the top of the podium as Hoare timed his move to perfection down the home stretch, coming from fourth to pip Cheruiyot at the line.Hoare finished in a Games record time of three minutes, 30.12 seconds with Cheruiyot just 0.09 seconds back to take silver and Wightman settling for bronze. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
ESPN
World champion Jake Wightman discovers a new notoriety on and off the track
BIRMINGHAM, England -- Few athletes truly know what Jake Wightman's life has really been like these past two weeks. The newly crowned world 1,500 metre champion has had to deal with his new-found pressure, and so he was soon given the phone number of Christine Ohuruogu, the former Olympic and Commonwealth 400m champion, who passed on her knowledge and experiences. "You go from the hunter to the hunted," she told him.
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Geraint Thomas and Mark Cavendish in cycling road race as England face Australia in hockey final
The penultimate day of Birmingham 2022 is here with a host of Commonwealth Games medals up for grabs in an action-packed day.There are 45 gold medals in total set to be dished out. Home-town hero Matt Hudson-Smith had to settle for silver in the men’s 400m, with Victoria Ohuruogu also grabbing a silver in the women’s 400m final this morning. While England men and Nigeria women won the 4x100m relay finals. England women look for their first Commonwealth gold medal in the hockey when they face Australia at 3pm, as women’s sport continues to attract widespread interest and Scotland’s...
BBC
Tour of Poland: Ethan Hayter wins race as Arnaud Demare takes final stage
Britain's Ethan Hayter won the Tour of Poland after Arnaud Demare claimed the seventh and final stage on Friday. Ineos Grenadiers' Hayter, 23, had taken the leader's yellow jersey on Thursday's penultimate stage. Frenchman Demare, of Groupama-FDJ, finished with a superb late burst to win the sprint into Krakow. Dutchman...
BBC
ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships: Four British medals on day four
Charlotte Henshaw became a double world champion for the third time in a row as Britain won four medals on day four at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Halifax, Canada. Laura Sugar and Jack Eyers also defended their world titles. And Emma Wiggs followed up Friday's...
BBC
Commonwealth Games day 10: Athletics relay gold for men as women take silver
Harry Poole, Joe Rindl, Emily Salley, Ros Satar and Jess Anderson. Here's England's gold-medal winning team, speaking to BBC Sport:. Jona Efoloko: "Honestly it was amazing. I am loving more and more. Second time, second medal. It's a lot of pressure and you want to do well." Zharnel Hughes: "I...
swimswam.com
CSCAA Announces Details for 2023 National Invitational Championship (Swimming)
The 2023 CSCAA National Invitational Championship will return to Elkhart, Indiana in March for the second straight year. Archive photo via CSCAA. The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have published details for the 2023 National Invitational Championship. The event will be held from March 9-11, 2023...
ESPN
Hockeyroos into gold medal game
Australia have sunk India in a controversial penalty shootout to advance into the women's hockey gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games. After scores were locked 1-1 at fulltime in Friday night's semi-final, the Hockeyroos triumphed 3-0 in the shootout. Australia will play England for the gold medal on Sunday.
England eyeing ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Commonwealth Games gold on home soil
England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb has urged her team-mates to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim Commonwealth gold in front of a home crowd on Sunday.The hosts will take on Australia in the showpiece match at the Birmingham 2022 Games after goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was again a penalty shoot-out hero in the semi-final win over New Zealand on Friday, making a series of saves as Izzy Petter and Hannah Martin converted their penalties to see England through and guarantee them at least a silver.Hinch was the star of the Rio shoot-out six years ago as Great Britain secured Olympic gold with...
