Best deals today: OnePlus 10 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, and more

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 2 days ago
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price

After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever

With your Prime Day 2022 memories still relatively fresh in your mind, we can totally understand if you wouldn't expect to see Amazon offer any decent deals on popular gadgets in the near future. But surprise, surprise, one of the very best phones out there is already deeply discounted... yet...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week

If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories 2022

Your Galaxy S22, S22+, or Ultra can stand on its own, but should it have to? Like any superhero, it needs sidekicks and sweet spy gadgets to take it to the next level. From charging, to protecting, to enjoying your phone, your Galaxy S22 deserves these accessories.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches

We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Review: A $300 Value Pick That's Missing a Spark

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G's $300 price matches up with the original OnePlus One from 2014, but beyond that, much has changed from what OnePlus now offers at this lower price. The 2014 $299 "flagship killer" phone was built as rival to the best devices from Samsung, Apple and HTC, complete with a "Never Settle" mantra.
NFL
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $449, Get an Unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone for $399 Shipped – Today Only

The Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone may be the best mid-range device for your money at this current time, and you can get one for $399 shipped after clipping the $37.52 on-page coupon, today only, originally $449. If you’re worried about battery life, especially when it’s powered by the Google Tensor, you’ll be happy to know that Adaptive Battery learns your favorite apps, so the device can be used for over 24-hours on a single charge. Product page.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preview: Peak Android

So, it's almost here - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - the Korean giant's most ambitious phone, and arguably the most exciting 2022 smartphone in general. Now that its release is closing up and we know a good deal about it, it's time to do a preview based on all our intel.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more

Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Here are the best Android launchers

A few days ago, I shared an article about why I haven’t been using the stock launcher that comes default on my devices for a long time. The reasoning essentially came down to the lack of customization and personalization options. Many users use third-party launchers to customize their experience when using their smartphones or tablets, and today, we’ll show you some of the best and most popular launchers you can find on the Google Play Store.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Google’s just-released Pixel 6A is $50 off at Amazon

The Pixel 6A from Google is just a week old, but there’ve been notable promotions running on it since before it came out. Now, you can get the Pixel 6A for an outright discount of $50 off at Amazon, knocking the price of the sage and charcoal colors down to $399 — no included gift card or earbud stipulations to worry about. This is a moderately priced phone, now priced even better for a limited time. Be sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount at Amazon, so each color becomes $399 at checkout, and don’t be fooled by any third-party sellers that may appear with a similar deal that lacks the coupon.
NFL

