Student voices: Over the moon on the gridiron

63-year-old athlete finds peace, camaraderie in Oregon Senior Games
As Jeff Ginalias lined up on the track at Corvallis High School, ready to practice his 100-meter sprint, he knew that a recent hamstring issue would likely inhibit him from running to his fullest potential. He ran about halfway before having to hop over to a bench and sit down.
Meet the High School Journalism Institute class of 2022
Twenty students arrived at Oregon State University in Corvallis in late July with varying degrees of experience — but a shared passion for journalism. By the time they left a week later, they had reported, written and shot photographs for the 10 news stories, 20 profiles and two commentary pieces that will be published this week on OregonLive.
Oregon Ducks interior defensive line restocked with experience, depth
EUGENE — No Oregon Ducks position group has been more significantly and enormously enhanced this offseason than the interior defensive line. Starters Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Keyon Ware-Hudson all missed spring following winter surgeries and have returned to the field. Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers each arrived from Nebraska, where they played for Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Then Sir Mells and Ben Roberts arrived, giving Oregon seven more players to open fall camp — two more scholarship players than the Ducks had in the spring.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Steven Jones at left guard on Day 2 of fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon held its second of two jersey-only practices to start fall camp once again with nearly the entire roster fully available. Besides walk-on offensive lineman Kanen Rossi, every player at least went through stretching and the first two periods of practice Saturday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Letter from the Editor: Look out, world: The next generation of journalists is here
For many years, The Oregonian/OregonLive has sponsored a hands-on summer learning experience for talented high school journalists. After a COVID-19 hiatus, we’re back. Our weeklong High School Journalism Institute serves as an introduction to the craft of journalism -- and to its power. Many of the students don’t have a formal journalism program at school.
Bill Oram: 2 words from Oregon State football provide clear sign of Beavers’ rise
In the ever-expanding lexicon of college football, a new term has crept into Oregon State’s vocabulary this summer. “I think it’s loud and clear now,” defensive back Jaydon Grant said on Friday. “This team, we think we’re capable of winning the Pac-12 championship.”
Movie inspires student’s passion for journalism; experience seals the deal
Inspiration comes in strange places for Ellen Dong. The McMinnville High School junior discovered a love for media by reading and watching the news, with a bit of added influence from a movie she recently watched. An English teacher assigned his students to review anything they wanted, and Ellen, 17,...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: all-Pac-12 offensive lineman T.J. Bass limited to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opened fall camp with its top offensive lineman limited. T.J. Bass, a first team all-Pac-12 selection by the league’s coaches last season, was one of the only limited players for the Ducks during their first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon Ducks open first fall camp of Dan Lanning era with fully stocked roster, virtually 100% healthy
EUGENE — Oregon opened the first fall camp of the Dan Lanning era with a virtually full and healthy roster, a stark contrast from the spring. Aside from minor ailments that limited offensive lineman T.J. Bass and receiver Justius Lowe, the rest of the Ducks were all in attendance and without any limitations during Friday afternoon’s practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Artist explores emotional nourishment through papier-mâché
The walls of the church-turned-gallery are adorned with bright-colored papier-mâché sweets and retro-futuristic televisions atop cardboard boxes. The new exhibit, “We Feed & Nourish Each Other,” was created by local freelance illustrator Agnes Barton-Sabo and displayed at Corvallis’ The Arts Center. Trained in traditional visual arts, they rediscovered papier-mâché because of the resources they had available during the pandemic.
Voracious reader finds escape through fantasy writing
Kalia Yee has had many hobbies in her life, including piano, competitive swimming and volleyball. But there’s one that has remained a constant: reading. Kalia, 15, began her reading journey in a peculiar way. “It all started in second grade,” the Salem-Keizer Early College High School freshman said. “I...
Student not afraid to speak up for social justice
In 2020, Sebastian Gracie Fultz became captivated by the Black Lives Matter movement when they read an article on the murder of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality. They anticipated the attention the protests would get nationwide. “For so long, it was like no one was talking about...
Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections
(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Defensive coordinator Trent Bray brings an energy to Oregon State’s defense that players can’t ignore
To understand what it’s like to play defense under Oregon State’s Trent Bray, picture this. After practicing for 100 minutes under an increasingly scorching sun midday Friday, the Beavers end practice with a team huddle. It’s then time for a few OSU players and coaches to talk to the media.
Burmese cuisine is getting its due
Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
Self-taught artist uses creativity to spread love
With the help of ancient Roman gladiators and the Mona Lisa, 16-year-old Madi Lietz found her passion for art. In Madi’s sixth grade history class, students were required to create projects about their lessons on the ancient world. Madi drew gladiators with colored pencils for her history project. Not...
Shelter volunteer wants to be voice for the voiceless
Madysen Ollian-Williams knows the way others see people experiencing homelessness in her hometown — and how often they just keep on driving. The South Albany High School sophomore would like them to see the whole picture. “People come to Albany and say, ‘There’s so many tents, and it’s not...
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
