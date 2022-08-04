Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24

Read on www.panews.com
Related
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
MySanAntonio
GPS contradicts story of woman accused of killing Port Arthur senior
A Port Arthur woman, who claimed she found a senior citizen dead in his home, could now face court for his alleged murder, but that doesn't appear to be all of her legal trouble. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, on Wednesday was indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury....
1 woman dead, 3 injured after 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 96 near Village Creek
LUMBERTON, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly, three-vehicle crash that took place early Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened on Highway 96, north of Lumberton near Village Creek bridge. Preliminary crash investigation indicates at around 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north...
12newsnow.com
Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man jailed on Aggravated Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault Family Violence warrants
BEAUMONT — Update: Johnson has been taken into custody. Beaumont Police Department - BPD Family Violence Detectives are looking for 24 year old Aaron Jamal Johnson who has two outstanding warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault- Family Violence. He also has a Motion to Revoke Probation drug warrant along with a Terroristic Threat warrant.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid
A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Woman reported missing found safe in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for an elderly woman reported missing after she was located Thursday morning and reported safe in Beaumont. The alert was issued for 84-year-old Barbara Martin. She was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman who police say was wearing GPS tracker when deadly Port Arthur shooting occurred indicted for murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Port Arthur woman may soon face trial for her alleged involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of a man. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down a murder indictment to Lace Skyler Christian. Christian is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Russell Vernon Reado in May 2022.
Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home. It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange. 12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and...
kogt.com
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek
DPS Lt. Chuck Havard has confirmed to KFDM/Fox 4 that troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for additional updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange Leader
Stolen skid steer located in Orange County originated from Jefferson County
A stolen digging, grading and leveling machine worth tens of thousands of dollars has been discovered, but authorities in Jefferson County and Orange County are working to make an arrest. Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to 408 Waddell St. in Vidor July 29 after receiving information...
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating numerous vehicle burglaries
NEDERLAND — Vehicle burglars struck this past week in Nederland and just north of the city, breaking into vehicles that were unlocked and locked. From July 26 to Aug. 1, there were eight reported vehicle burglaries in Nederland, Chief Gary Porter said. The burglaries were in various areas of...
KPLC TV
Neighbors in shock after 11th St. man’s death ruled a homicide
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The death of a man found inside a home on the 1100 block of 11th Street Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the home in reference to a welfare concern around 2:44 p.m., according to police....
Port Arthur News
Pot Arthur man allegedly leads police on chase through 2 cities
A Port Arthur man who reportedly led police on a high speed chase through two cities was arrested this week. Eric Ngoc Tran, 28, is being held on a $35,000 bond on a charge of evading detention with a motor vehicle. Tran was still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Thursday afternoon.
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man charged with aggravated assault for a 2019 shooting at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur has been found not guilty. 35-year-old Sean Girratana Flythe was accused of shooting a woman in the legs after an argument on July 9, 2019. Defense Attorney...
'This one was different' | Port Arthur woman warns of scam after being told to pay $1,500 to avoid arrest for missing jury duty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The "jury scam" is making the rounds again and Port Arthur Police are warning Southeast Texans to be careful of "official calls" asking for money. This week, Cheryl Underhill got a call saying she had two warrants out for her arrest, because she didn't show up for jury duty.
'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges
PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July. Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull....
Comments / 2