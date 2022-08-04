Read on www.buffalorumblings.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the year on Friday, and overall, there are no notable surprises across the board. As expected, Mitchell Trubisky is listed as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph is set as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and he is followed by rookie […] The post Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
ESPN: Bills' 'best position group' is the secondary
Whether it has been the scrappy, underdog Bills or the favored to win the AFC East Bills, the team’s secondary has come to play year in and year out. That was the instant change that came to the team with Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott. He revamped the team’s defensive scheme in 2017 and added three big pieces in his first offseason, all of which are still with the team: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White.
