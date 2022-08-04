Churches across the area come together to serve Perry County flood victims

Read on www.wymt.com
Hazard community members create long-term donation drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To create a more long-term drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations, several community members have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims. Offering anything from hygiene items to pet supplies, the old...
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Bouncing around like an air hockey puck is how Wallace “Spanky” Bolling Jr., the Letcher County Volunteer Fire Dept. chief, described his experience in the flood. Bolling had left his house to check on the fire station and then got trapped by the water....
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following record-breaking floods, the Floyd County Community Center immediately opened its doors to help those affected. More than a week later, folks are still flowing into the center for assistance. At the community center, folks can find supplies and food, but also other services such...
Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival raising money for flood victims
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival runs through August 6 in Hyden. Gates opened at 11 a.m. on Friday with shows starting at 11:30 a.m. Gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday with shows starting at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $25 at the gate...
Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims
HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.
Bluegrass Care Navigators to host radio fundraiser for Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators will shift the focus of its annual Radio Day fundraiser in Hazard to request donations for the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The fundraiser will be on August 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can listen on 101.1 WSGS FM...
Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Teamsters are the county’s largest labor union and represent workers in several fields ranging from trucking to farming. On Saturday, Teamster trucks from across the nation dropped off supplies in Floyd County. Lexington Teamster Local #651 President James Brant said trucks from Boston,...
Knott County teacher remembers students who passed away in flooding
Along Highway 550 in Knott County is the Emmalena community, where the creek separates the road from homes and what is left of homes.
Health experts go ‘off road’ to deliver supplies to flood-impacted areas
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors and nurses from ARH left the Whitesburg location on Friday to head out into the community on ATVs to help in anyway they could. Outside in the community is where doctor Scott Harrison and other ARH employees said they needed to be, and Friday that was exactly where they were.
Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief helps homeowners in cleanup efforts following floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief is a Christian-based, volunteer organization that has stationed itself in Eastern Kentucky following historic floods that damaged thousands of homes and businesses throughout the region. The organization’s goal is to help folks become rebuild-ready while also spreading the gospel. “We’re...
Breathitt Co. flood victim says gift cards desired for long-term recovery
The massive volunteer effort will eventually start to dwindle, and in the long term, a Breathitt County woman says gift cards are the most valued gift for folks like her parents.
Blackey 77-year-old woman recounts escape from flood
BLACKEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water was rising quick, giving 77-year-old Ruth Price only enough time to gather her essentials and get out. Before she knew it, water was three feet high, and she had to fight to escape. “When I saw it coming through the door, and I thought...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson Escorted Home With Hero's Welcome VOSOTVO - Buddy
Helpers from Heaven RECLIP - 11:00 p.m.
Marshall University medical students and doctors travel to help flood victims in Knott County
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From heartburn medication to insulin, Marshall University medical students and Marshall Health doctors from Huntington, West Virginia, came prepared to help the people of Knott County on Saturday. ”There’s so many people from Marshall who are from this area, so as soon as it happened, we...
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
