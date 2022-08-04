Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: 'A privilege to manage in this atmosphere' - Jack Ross

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
‘For a Split Second’ - Jorginho His Euros Penalty After Facing Jordan Pickford Again
Jorginho has admitted that he was thinking about his missed penalty against England in the Euros.
Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign.
Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day
Liverpool came back twice but were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League at Craven Cottage.
Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Verges Closer To Join Brighton
Levi Colwill's future at Chelsea has gained a lot of attention in recent weeks after recently returning from a loan spell at Championship club Huddersfield Town.
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica. Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury. New signing Omar Richards...
Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits. It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team,...
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
Bournemouth beats Aston Villa 2-0 for winning return to EPL
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Scott Parker won the battle of the former England midfielders as his newly promoted Bournemouth marked its return to the English Premier League with a 2-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Saturday. Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore scored either side of halftime...
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
Spurs and Leeds came from behind to win, Newcastle were too good for Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth stunned Aston Villa
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa look to take the next steps to a European place when it visits newly-promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at 10am ET Saturday (Watch live online via Peacock Premium). Villa won just twice over the final 11 matches of the last Premier League season following...
Kalvin Phillips On What He Can Improve On At Manchester City
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips talks about what he can improve on now he is working under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.
Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
Watch: Highlights from Dingwall, table topping Celtic unbeaten in 34 league games
Goals from Kyogo, Mercedes Jenz and Liel Abada, a super save from Joe Hart and a surprise for the Celtic TV audience watching outside Britain and Ireland (cough), a goal for Ross County. Three assists and a Man of the Match for the second week in a row for our Superstar from Portugal who claimed the match ball for his assists hat-trick.
Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman
England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games.Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in the dying seconds of a frustrating encounter in which the Silver Ferns, beaten by England in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they had established at the end of the first quarter.Afterwards Usuro-Brown, who finished with 117 caps for her country having made her debut...
Brighton & Hove Albion Manager Graham Potter Praises Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Prior To Sunday's Clash
Manchester United will start their Premier League season on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, Graham Potter has shared his thoughts on Erik Ten Hag. The last time both teams met was in the final games of the past Premier League season, unfortunately, the Red Devils were embarrassed by their equals from the South (4-0) at the Amex Stadium.
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
