ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: 'A privilege to manage in this atmosphere' - Jack Ross

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Callum Davidson
Person
Jim Mclean
Person
Craig Levein
Person
Glenn Middleton
BBC

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica. Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury. New signing Omar Richards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits. It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az Alkmaar#Dundee United#Tannadice#European#Tayside#Bbc Scotland#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch

Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Watch: Highlights from Dingwall, table topping Celtic unbeaten in 34 league games

Goals from Kyogo, Mercedes Jenz and Liel Abada, a super save from Joe Hart and a surprise for the Celtic TV audience watching outside Britain and Ireland (cough), a goal for Ross County. Three assists and a Man of the Match for the second week in a row for our Superstar from Portugal who claimed the match ball for his assists hat-trick.
SOCCER
The Independent

Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman

England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games.Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in the dying seconds of a frustrating encounter in which the Silver Ferns, beaten by England in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they had established at the end of the first quarter.Afterwards Usuro-Brown, who finished with 117 caps for her country having made her debut...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Brighton & Hove Albion Manager Graham Potter Praises Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Prior To Sunday's Clash

Manchester United will start their Premier League season on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, Graham Potter has shared his thoughts on Erik Ten Hag. The last time both teams met was in the final games of the past Premier League season, unfortunately, the Red Devils were embarrassed by their equals from the South (4-0) at the Amex Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy