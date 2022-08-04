ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Breonna Taylor’s Killers Finally Charged For Violating Her Civil Rights

By bsharpe
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxDY8_0h5GbEer00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45w7qV_0h5GbEer00

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

The federal government has charged four policemen of civil rights crimes, giving false information to secure a search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s residence, and a number of other offenses.

On March 13, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky, police officers searched her residence during a late-night raid. According to recent reports, two cops lied to obtain a search warrant for the property of the 26-year-old. Her horrific death provoked significant protests around the nation.

The four Louisville police officers who participated in the raid that ultimately resulted in Breonna Taylor’s death were charged with violations of their civil rights by the federal government on Aug. 4. As one officer, Detective Brett Hankison, 45, was previously cleared of state charges following a week-long trial at Jefferson County Circuit Court, the charges filed by the federal government are an additional attempt to hold these officers accountable for their acts.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a press conference to announce the federal charges that Breonna Taylor “should be alive today.” As a result of the Louisville officers’ “violations of federal civil rights laws, and those violation resulted in Ms. Taylor death,” he highlighted.

Along with current officers Kelly Goodlett and Sgt. Kyle Meany, the federal government has filed charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison.

Goodlett and Meany are being charged for “Allegedly conspired to falsify an investigative document that was written after Taylor’s death”, the Attorney General stated. The two are being charged with conspiracy and deprivation of rights.

According to APNews , Jaynes and Meany were both aware that the information in the search warrant for Taylor’s residence was “false, misleading, and out of date.” When the documentation Jaynes had submitted for the warrant to search Taylor’s home was later discovered to be “untruthful,” he lost his job in January 2021. Federal investigators also think Jaynes and Goodlett met in 2020 to allegedly discuss and ultimately agree to give the investigators a false account in order to avoid being exposed to the public and face public scrutiny.

“We allege that Ms. Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when defendants Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany and Kelly Goodlett sought a warrant to search Ms. Taylor’s home knowing the officers lacked probable cause for the search,” Garland said.

According to the Garland, the officers who executed the search warrant were not engaged in its creation and were not aware it contained incorrect information.

Joshua Jaynes was let go in January 2021 for failing to follow departmental guidelines when preparing to carry out a search warrant and for using “untruthful” language in the warrant.

Breonna’s legacy will carry on as people across the country celebrate the federal government’s action in bringing those responsible accountable for their acts.

Bernice King tweeted, “In this moment, I’m thinking of #BreonnaTaylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer. Her daughter should be alive. These charges are a firm reiteration that Breonna’s life continues to matter and that police cannot be allowed to violate with impunity. #SayHerName”

Another user tweeted, “Accountability is long overdue. Breonna’s life mattered and we will never stop saying her name.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children

A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernice King
Person
Merrick Garland
Law & Crime

State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities

A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
VERNON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Violent Crime
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Man Calls 911 to Lure South Carolina Deputies Into Shooting

A South Carolina deputy was injured in an attack by a man who allegedly called 911 to ambush unsuspecting officers. Officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to two 911 calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted and needed help around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CBS 12 reports. Sheriff Leon Lott said when three deputies arrived, the woman told them she didn’t call the police and was not being assaulted.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Female accused fraudster is dragged out of bed at 5am and handcuffed in her trackies - as cops smash $1million alleged fraud syndicate and seize luxury clothes, jewellery and a Mercedes Benz

A woman and three men have been charged over an alleged $1million fraud and identity syndicate - with cops seizing about $130,000 in cash, luxury jewellery and clothing and a Mercedes C200 valued at up to $76,900. NSW Police footage shows a 42-year-old woman being arrested and forced into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'My son was George Floyd before George Floyd': Family of black teen, 19, who died after being held to ground by three Maryland cops for six minutes in 2018 slams police for arrest

The family of a 19-year-old black man who died in Maryland police custody in 2018 says his 'unreal and unnecessary' death split the community along racial lines. Anton Black died after he was chased by white police officers and held to the ground for six minutes outside his family’s home in rural Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, MD
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy