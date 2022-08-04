In Maine visit, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'we simply don't know' if U.S. is headed for recession

Read on www.newscentermaine.com
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
Sen. King details how Inflation Reduction Act would impact Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the U.S. Senate nears a vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, Senator Angus King detailed how it would impact Mainers. He says the biggest provision is the cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors at $2,000 - something that could take effect as early as this Fall.
How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money
There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
Here’s a Fascinating Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns in 1950
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
45 of the Funniest Weed Strain Names in the Maine Market Right Now
If I could go back and tell past Meghan that I would one day be looking at menus for weed in Maine she would not believe me. It’s as if I’m looking at a food menu to pick out my breakfast sandwich in the morning but it’s a list of legal weed options… Like, what?!
Versant Power seeks to increase monthly rates for customers
MAINE, USA — Versant Power customers may see their monthly bills go up as soon as next summer. The utility company announced Thursday it is seeking a distribution rate change from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. According to a press release, the average customer using 500 kilowatt-hours (kwh) per...
New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
Massachusetts Secretary Galvin files complaint against Maine man for scamming veterans
Administrative charges have been filed against a Maine man for targeting Massachusetts military veterans and service members in an investment scam.
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Versant Power Distribution Rate Request
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect
A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible
One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies
The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
Beach to Beacon brings different cultures to Cape Elizabeth homes
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was first published June 21, 2022. When Terri Patterson and her family first moved to Maine in the early 2000s, she said she was surprised by the lack of diversity, despite the Pine Tree State's reputation for being the oldest, whitest state in the nation. But Patterson and her family settled down in Cape Elizabeth, where a chance to help and interact with people from different cultures is quite literally right around the corner.
Federal report shows Maine has third largest decline in uninsured rate
A newly released federal report shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped nearly 5 percentage points among those eligible for Medicaid expansion from 2018 to 2020, the third largest decline in the nation. According to the report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9...
Under new business management, Portland Fish Exchange looks to the future
PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's heat didn't stop thousands of pounds of fish from coming into port at the Portland Fish Exchange. Haddock, hake, dab, pollock, and halibut were just some of the groundfish sorted into bins early that morning. Just over 16,000 pounds were brought in Thursday, as the...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds
BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
