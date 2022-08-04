In Maine visit, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'we simply don't know' if U.S. is headed for recession

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was first published June 21, 2022. When Terri Patterson and her family first moved to Maine in the early 2000s, she said she was surprised by the lack of diversity, despite the Pine Tree State's reputation for being the oldest, whitest state in the nation. But Patterson and her family settled down in Cape Elizabeth, where a chance to help and interact with people from different cultures is quite literally right around the corner.

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO