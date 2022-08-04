ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

whby.com

Appleton placing legal marijuana referendum on November 8 ballot

APPLETON, WI — Appleton moves forward on an advisory referendum on the legalization, regulation and taxation of recreational marijuana. On a 9-to-4 vote Wednesday, the Appleton Common Council approved a resolution directing City Clerk Kami Lynch to put the question on the November 8th ballot. It would simply ask whether marijuana should be legalized for adult use, taxed and regulated like alcohol. Alder Denise Fenton, who supports the referendum, believes voters should be able to show state leaders where their community stands on legal marijuana.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Overpass hit twice by dump trucks closed "indefinitely"

Marijuana debate put on Appleton's November ballot. An advisory referendum asks voters whether marijuana should be legal.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mile of Music starts down mile 9

Marijuana debate put on Appleton's November ballot. An advisory referendum asks voters whether marijuana should be legal.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton holds meeting to discuss legalization of Marijuana

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton might get a say on whether the State of Wisconsin should legalize marijuana for personal use. The Appleton City Council met on Wednesday night to discuss an advisory referendum for the city’s November election. Supporters think this will show how...
APPLETON, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Appleton, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Spend the weekend at the Winnebago County Fair

OSHKOSH (WLUK)-- The Winnebago County Fair is hoping you'll spend the weekend in Oshkosh. The fair is an annual event held at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, WI. This year marks the 167th year of this long-standing tradition founded on education, agriculture, entertainment, and affordable family fun. Take the...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
manitowoc.org

2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc

2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc. 1.) The traffic flow will be switching sides this afternoon (08/04/22). Traffic will then be on the side of the street that will be permanent once 2-way streets start. The other side will be closed off until Monday, August 15th (official day of the switch to 2-way). This is for 8th, 10th, and 11th streets.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Second Fond du Lac man convicted for illegally voting in November 2020 election

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Wednesday of Felony Election Fraud after illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Sixty-four-year-old Donald Holz was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $500 fine for voting in the November 2020 election while on felony supervision stemming from a drunk driving conviction.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Thousands migrated to Appleton this weekend for 9th annual Mile of Music

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since Thursday, free, live music has been filling the air throughout the downtown Appleton area for Mile of Music, now in its 9th year. Mile 9 is officially back at full capacity for the first time since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 and limited in scope in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireworks shot from a vehicle in Fremont, striking a house

FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly shot fireworks out of their car in the Village of Fremont. According to the Village of Fremont Police Department, the incident took place on July 26, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wolf River Drive.
FREMONT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Volunteer EMS Group saving lives in Kewaunee County

CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - As our population continues to age, the need for emergency medical responders is on the rise. But in rural communities, that can be a challenge, especially with many volunteer fire departments struggling to recruit. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Casco, where residents are...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash

TOWNSHIP OF RED RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on County Highway AB south of County Highway S Saturday night. Deputies heard about the crash at 4:39 p.m. Investigation determined a haybine was traveling north on AB as a pickup truck...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

