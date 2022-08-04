Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $50 million for Sandy Hook lies
A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Colette Peters tried to ‘humanize’ prisons in Oregon. Can she fix the federal system?
When the embattled head of the federal Bureau of Prisons stepped down earlier this year, many hoped his replacement would be someone able to overhaul the scandal-plagued federal system. The final pick — Oregon prison director Colette Peters — seemed to fit the bill. During her 10 years at the...
Editorial cartoons for Aug. 7, 2022: Pelosi in Taiwan, Kansas abortion vote, Alex Jones verdict
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in support of its democratic aspirations, raising diplomatic and military tensions with communist China. Editorial cartoonists either saw her as standing up to Chinese bluster or fracturing America’s “One China” policy that preserves the status quo. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve an honest accounting of corrections chief’s tenure
Singh is executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. As Oregon Department of Corrections chief Colette Peters makes the jump to the federal Bureau of Prisons as its new director, it’s worth considering the legacy she leaves behind. It’s not what she and others would have people believe. Whether it be health and safety issues for incarcerated people, physical and sexual abuse in prisons, corruption in the system or turnover in leadership, problems in Oregon almost mirror those seen nationally. These concerns have been identified by Oregon Department of Corrections employees, contractors, volunteers, people in custody, family members, advocates, journalists and those suing the system.
Longtime legislative staffer for Betsy Johnson repeatedly voiced hateful views online toward Black, Muslim and LGBTQ people
For more than eight and a half years, Oregon unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate and former longtime lawmaker Betsy Johnson employed a woman as a legislative staffer who repeatedly voiced hateful views online toward Black, Muslim and LGBTQ people. At the same time Pamela Fitzsimmons was a long-tenured staffer to Johnson, she...
Anti-taxer Tim Eyman forced to sell home to pay millions in fines
Watch salesman turned anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman, who was found liable last year for “numerous and particularly egregious” violations of campaign finance law, has been forced to sell his house to help pay millions of dollars of fines and debt. A federal bankruptcy judge Thursday approved a...
Readers respond: Racism, not rural Oregon, is issue
Recently, gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson responded to a report that supporters attending one of her campaign events were wearing T-shirts showing a Confederate flag.(“Oregon governor candidates debate in first clash among Betsy Johnson, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek,” (July 29). The Confederate flag is an affront to all...
Chaos erupts as SUV drives into Native American parade
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries. Police took the driver into custody Thursday evening but have yet to release details about why the vehicle was speeding...
Gaps in police training hinder response to Indigenous cases
Brian Dubray, chief of police at the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Police Department, appreciates the efforts underway in Oregon to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons and is happy to play a role in those efforts. But he knows they’re not enough. For one,...
Newspaper corrections for Aug. 7, 2022
A letter to the editor in the July 31 Opinion section erroneously said that overdoses have increased in Portland at a rate above the national average. The figures are actually for overdose deaths in all of Oregon.
2 Oregon Congressional races tighter than once believed, report says
Two Oregon congressional races are tighter than previously believed, according to influential politics outlet Cook Political Report. The D.C.-based national elections monitor has switched Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District and the redrawn 4th District currently represented by retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio from “likely” Democratic to “leans” that way. The Cook Report did not cite the basis for its new assessments, but they were part of a larger recasting of partisan odds in districts in Nebraska and New York to also indicate they are more competitive than previously believed, in those cases decreasing the odds of wins by Republicans.
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Republican, Democratic candidates for governor refuse to disclose what they told interest groups about stances on abortion
Oregon’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor on Wednesday refused to disclose their answers on questionnaires they filled out for pro- and anti-abortion rights groups. Abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy in Oregon, where Democratic majorities in the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown have expanded access,...
Student voices: Anything for the shot
This week was an experience that I’ve never had before, I got to meet a lot of new people, surround myself with a bunch of nerds like me, and run after a 63-year-old man with my camera and a giant stabilizer. I think one of the most interesting things...
Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training
Hillsboro resident Catherine Vanderzanden suffered a catastrophic stroke in August 2020 that left her paralyzed on her left side and unable to get out of bed on her own. At 85, she was forced to leave the home where she had lived with her husband of 63 years to move into an adult foster care center.
Tough tradeoffs for victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
Firefighters save homes, keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been threatening the eastern Washington...
State to redraw wildfire risk map and suspend appeals process for properties in high-risk zones
Facing public backlash, the Oregon Department of Forestry on Thursday announced it will redraw a map outlining wildfire risk for properties across the state and pause enforcement measures that would eventually require some owners to make improvements to protect their buildings. The announcement comes only about a month after state...
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Oregon’s largest wildfire; what 90s TV show is back?
A rising number of Oregonians suspected of dying from hot weather, an interesting political contribution, Confederate shirts appearing at a campaign event, the return of a 90s-era TV show and fun recognition for a Portland business. Those are just some of the biggest news stories from the week that was.
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
