Columbia, SC

Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade commits to South Carolina

Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade already had a strong feeling toward South Carolina, and was leaning toward a commitment there. However, the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout wanted one more look at the school and the program, and he got that during an unofficial visit to campus late last week. It...
COLUMBIA, SC
