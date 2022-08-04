Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com
CHARLOTTE — It’s an uncertain time for many women across the country, and in the Carolinas who are in search for access to reproductive healthcare services. It’s been six weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe VS. Wade, and some abortion clinics across North Carolina say they’ve been inundated with women looking for help.
RALEIGH – Someone using Online Play bought a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a prize that will pay them $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. “What an amazing win for a lucky player in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That is such a unique prize as it will continue to pay the winner $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.”
MINNESOTA — Diana Armstrong broke two Guinness World Records for having the longest fingernails. Armstrong’s nails have a combined length of 42 feet 10.4 inches. In an interview, Armstrong says she has been growing her nails for more than 25 years. She hasn’t cut her nails since her...
