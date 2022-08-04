Read on www.live5news.com
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
Charleston Police seeing rise in people leaving kids in hot cars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three incidents in five days, the Charleston Police Department says they’re seeing an uptick in children getting locked in hot cars. “Across the nation, this summer has been a bad summer as far as child deaths go in cars, but specifically and locally we’re seeing it in our own community,” Detective Katrina Billie, who works with the Special Victims Unit of the Charleston Police Department, said.
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are continuing to search for the person responsible for injuring two people late Monday afternoon near a stretch of restaurants and hotels. Investigators responded to the area of Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road where shots were reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
North Charleston PD investigating shooting on Northside Drive
UPDATE: North Charleston PD on Tuesday confirmed two individuals who were injured Monday afternoon were both shot. The agency is now searching for several vehicles that “left the area at a high rate of speed,” according to NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) […]
Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy
A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
Police arrest 19-year-old in downtown shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting last Monday. Brandon Simmons is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Police responded to Harris Street near Sanders-Clyde Elementary School just after midnight...
Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman is facing charges after leaving her young granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in West Ashley, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Late Saturday afternoon, officers arrived to Big Lots on...
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man who was reported missing in the West Ashley area has been found. Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
Police: Man out on bond fired gun at worker at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a man they say was out on bond on a drug charge in connection with firing a shot at a construction worker outside an apartment complex. Austin Stamper, 23, is charged with one count of attempted murder, according to jail records. Police arrested...
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Berkeley County firefighter recovering after suffering heart attack at crash scene
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A volunteer fire captain is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest while responding to a three-vehicle crash that sent nine people to the hospital Friday. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Captain Doug Delk fell ill at the scene of a crash involving a charter bus, Berkeley...
Authorities: 3-year-old South Carolina girl cut off her clothes after being left in hot car
A young girl in South Carolina told authorities she cut off her clothes because she was hot after her grandmother left her in a car alone, according to a report from Charleston police. Police were called to the Big Lots in West Ashley on Saturday afternoon about a young child...
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
