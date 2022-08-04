ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police seeing rise in people leaving kids in hot cars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three incidents in five days, the Charleston Police Department says they’re seeing an uptick in children getting locked in hot cars. “Across the nation, this summer has been a bad summer as far as child deaths go in cars, but specifically and locally we’re seeing it in our own community,” Detective Katrina Billie, who works with the Special Victims Unit of the Charleston Police Department, said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
State
New Mexico State
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are continuing to search for the person responsible for injuring two people late Monday afternoon near a stretch of restaurants and hotels. Investigators responded to the area of Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road where shots were reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest 19-year-old in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting last Monday. Brandon Simmons is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Police responded to Harris Street near Sanders-Clyde Elementary School just after midnight...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
NEW MARKET, AL
live5news.com

Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
CHARLESTON, SC

