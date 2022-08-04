Read on www.politico.com
Related
POLITICO
Boudin bows out
Presented by The California Environmental Justice Alliance Action. THE BUZZ: We know one of California’s preeminent progressive prosecutors won’t go back before voters this year. We’ll see about the other. Chesa Boudin announced yesterday he wouldn’t try to regain the San Francisco district attorney’s office he just...
California scorns fossil fuel but can’t keep the lights on without it
A last-minute investment of hundreds of millions of dollars into the state’s legacy power grid reflects the reality of energy politics.
Florida medical board moves to block gender affirming treatments for minors
The board also voted to start that process for requiring adults seeking such care to wait 24 hours before going forward with any medical procedures.
DeSantis suspends state attorney who vowed not to enforce Florida's new abortion law
Democrats call move "extreme and unhinged."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unions: Freeze contributions, use Covid relief funds to offset proposed hikes in public workers' health care premiums
Union leaders say the steep proposed rate increases to the State Health Benefits Program would “cause a financial crisis for New Jersey workers, the public and State and local governments.”
POLITICO
Dems on parade
THREE'S A CROWD — Three of the nation’s top Democrats have visited Massachusetts in as many weeks, and they’re not just stopping by to say hello. Vice President Kamala Harris’s abortion-rights roundtable in Boston yesterday capped off a mad dash of Democrats through the Bay State that started with first lady Jill Biden at the American Federation of Teachers convention in mid-July and was followed just days later by President Joe Biden’s climate speech in Somerset.
Trump allies, moderates light up Massachusetts GOP primary
Republicans have won the governor’s office in Massachusetts with moderate candidates who appeal to independent voters and some Democrats. The state party seems to be done with that.
Fetterman to hold first campaign event since stroke next Friday
The Democratic Senate nominee in Pennsylvania will appear in Erie, a key bellwether county.
Comments / 0