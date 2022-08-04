Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights preparing 300 meals for firefighters

Read on www.khq.com
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Small business helps generate support for family farm devastated by Williams Lake Fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Community members turned out in droves Saturday to support Sullivan Family Farms–a local small business and farm in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney–at the Bohemian in Spokane Valley. "We sold out of our flowers, we sold out of our...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Owner of Sullivan Family Farms aims to stay positive in wake of wildfire losses; thanks firefighters, community for support
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Louise Sullivan owns Sullivan Family Farms, located right on Williams Lake Road in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire fire line. She says they've sustained some big losses, but the goodness of their community has kept her going. "We've lost our haystacks, pasture ground, timber,...
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: 'I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness'
CHENEY, Wash. - Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. "She was like, 'Mom, you've had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there's a fire,'" Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she'd be home in 10 minutes.
Evacuation shelter for Lind fire operating at Ritzville Grade School
RITZVILLE, Wash. - An evacuation shelter for the Lind fire is in place at the Ritzville Grade School. The Red Cross is running the shelter, but community members had already begun setting up at the school before Red Cross arrived. People brought food and water, then set up chairs and...
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
Williams Lake Fire | Fire burning over 3,200 acres, Red Cross shelter opened
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire broke out near Williams Lake in Cheney on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, two structures were destroyed, a fire engine was burned and is now a total loss and 39 homes are under Level 3 evacuations. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m....
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Level 3 evacuations downgraded in Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations have been downgraded to Level 2 (be ready) for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the fire is 30% contained, but the Spokane County Fire District #3 said the fire of 0% contained.
The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!
COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase. Having trouble finding a ride there? You can use the shuttle...
The really big weekend
COEUR d’ALENE — The line was long for Trophy Elk Burgers on Friday. That’s pretty much what owner Karen Botai expected. “It’s always a hit wherever we go,” the Rathdrum resident said as she looked after burgers covered with slices of cheese on the grill.
Good air quality in Spokane this weekend despite wildfires burning across the state
As wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, Spokane is lucky to be seeing good air quality conditions this weekend. Saturday brought mostly sunny and perfect temperature conditions staying in the mid-80s throughout the day. As we continue to track the smoke radar, air quality is forecasted to stay in the “good” category across nearly all of Washington for the rest of Saturday.
Truck carrying hay catches on fire in Davenport
A truck carrying hay caught on fire in Davenport on Friday. Fire District #5 in Lincoln County responded to the fire and were able to get it under control.
Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire broke out on the Spokane's lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
Man in construction zone crash near Wallace hopes ITD will make adjustments
WALLACE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man is hoping the Idaho Transportation Department will put up cones and drop the speed limit in a construction zone near Wallace, ID after he was involved in a crash in the area. Thankfully nobody was injured in the crash, although Casey Folda says...
List of Spokane events you can attend this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane. This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.
Washington fire burns structures in Spokane
At least two structures were burned in a fire southwest of Spokane, Washington, and authorities have told people in dozens of homes to evacuate. The state Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles and was 0% contained. Spokane County...
Kirkland man held in Spokane after being robbed, linked to cache of drugs
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Western Washington man has been charged after authorities in Eastern Washington found a cache of drugs this week inside a storage unit he allegedly rented in the Spokane area, according to court documents and local news reports. The discovery of the drugs followed a fatal...
