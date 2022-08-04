ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Police: Local man who punched cop at local bar charged with battery on an officer

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3Nkg_0h5GadUh00

POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man faces up to five years in prison if convicted of striking a Pocatello police officer inside a bar last week, court and police records show.

Michael James Archer, of Pocatello, faces charges of felony battery on a police officer and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a prescription drug without a prescription.

The incident began to unfold shortly before 2 a.m. on July 27 when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the Oasis Bar in downtown Pocatello for the report of a disturbance, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.

Upon arrival, police observed a man, later identified as Archer, engaging in a verbal argument with the bartender and another patron inside the bar, police said.

When Archer saw the officer he aggressively walked toward him and appeared highly intoxicated, said police, adding that Archer ignored several commands to back up and calm down.

Archer continued to act aggressively toward the officer and was instructed to place his hands behind his back as he was being detained, though Archer refused, police said.

When the officer attempted to grab Archer’s wrist to place him in handcuffs, Archer pulled away from the officer and then swung at him, missing but knocking off the officer's body-worn camera, according to police reports.

Archer then told the officer “Come on,” and assumed a fighting stance as if he was challenging the officer to a fist fight, police said.

The officer was able to briefly pin Archer against the wall and attempted to secure him in handcuffs but was unsuccessful, police said. As the officer backed off for a moment, Archer swung at the officer again but missed, police said.

The officer eventually unholstered his Taser device and after Archer refused five more commands to put his hands behind his back, the officer Tased Archer, placed him in handcuffs and arrested him, police said.

Inside Archer’s pants pocket, officers located a pill bottle that did not belong to him that officers would later learn contained the prescription drugs Gabapentin, an anticonvulsant and nerve pain medication, as well as Metronidazole, an antibiotic that is used to treat a wide variety of infections, police said.

Archer was transported and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello following the incident.

Archer appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven Thomsen for an arraignment hearing on July 28, during which he was ordered to be released from jail on his own recognizance, court records show.

Archer is due back in court on Aug. 8 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony battery on a police officer charge, Archer faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Both of the misdemeanor counts of possessing a prescription drug without a prescription each carry a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up $1,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man arrested after pointing loaded shotgun at recycling company employee

POCATELLO— A local man has been arrested for pointing a loaded shotgun at a recycling company employee, police said. Joseph Goddard, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. The incident began to unfold around 5:45 a.m. Saturday when Goddard drove to Pacific Recycling on the 3500 block of Highway 30 and pointed a loaded shotgun at an employee there, police said. No shots...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four people arrested on felony drug-related charges following four separate local incidents

POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records. Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pocatello police on Aug. 1 observed a tan Buick sedan operating in the area of Alameda...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

LIVE: Woman appears in court after being charged with aggravated assault related to death of deputy

IDAHO FALLS – Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault related to the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, will appear in court on Thursday. Jenna Holm was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Deputy Wyatt Maser died in May 2020. She originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested after reportedly admitting to choking woman multiple times

A man was arrested Friday in Bingham County after he admitted to choking a woman multiple times. Arturo Rosales, 28, told a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he choked the victim to get her to “calm down” after the two had an argument. The victim’s sister called police Friday to report the choking, saying Rosales had choked the victim two days in a row. ...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of slicing victim's face with knife in WinCo parking lot

POCATELLO — A 46-year-old local man was arrested Monday night after police say he sliced a man’s face with a knife in the parking lot of WinCo Foods. Burke Ryan Bailey, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery following the disturbance. Pocatello police were dispatched to the WinCo Foods parking lot around 10:15 p.m. and upon arrival came into contact with a man who had...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Records#James Archer#Idaho State#Taser#Violent Crime#The Oasis Bar#The Idaho State Journal
KIFI Local News 8

Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs

An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
eastidahonews.com

Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago

RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man injured after fleeing from police and crashing motorcycle in Burley

BURLEY — An 18-year-old Idaho Falls man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday as he fled from police. Jordan Scott Fenton was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to a report released by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. At about 9:15 p.m., Cpl. Mason Butikofer of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard when he saw...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman

POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dozens Run and Walk at Steppin' for Life Event in Pocatello

Despite the rainy weather, dozens turned out for the annual Steppin’ for Life 2K/5K run and walk. Held at OK Ward Park, registration got underway early this morning and then it was on your mark, get set, and go as runners and walkers made their way around the course.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy