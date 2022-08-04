Dorsey's Block Slows Hiring, Investment as Bitcoin Plunge Slams Earnings

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Looks to Latin America to Replace Some Lost Chinese IPOs
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Latin American companies could replace at least some of the Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) that have disappeared from western markets this year, a senior Nasdaq executive said. Regulators in Beijing and Washington have increased their scrutiny of Chinese companies listed in the United States,...
US News and World Report
Buffett's Firm Reports $44B Loss but Its Businesses Thrive
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates.
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaires funding massive treasure hunt in Greenland as ice melts
A global-warming-induced ice melt is making Greenland the epicenter of the dire impacts of climate change. But the ice melt is also creating opportunities to find new sources of precious metals needed to power green energy, and many companies are already scrambling to mine these essential resources. CNN’s René Marsh reports.
US News and World Report
U.S. SEC Proposes New Rules for Clearing Houses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday proposed new rules aimed at preventing conflicts of interest in management and governance of clearing houses. Clearing houses provide essential plumbing for financial markets, ensuring that securities or derivatives trades are completed, even if one side of a transaction...
US News and World Report
Airbus Delivered 46 Jets in July, Books Big China Order
PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Monday confirmed slower deliveries in July as a supply crunch left semi-finished jets outside its factories without engines, but bolstered its future business with confirmation of a major new order from China. The European planemaker said it had delivered 46 planes in July, down from 60...
US News and World Report
Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries
(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) -A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200 meters...
US News and World Report
Explainer-What to Watch Out for as Talks on U.S.-China Audit Deal Drag On
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's July inclusion. As talks between Beijing and Washington in search...
US News and World Report
Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation Data May Seal Fate of Unloved U.S. Stock Rally
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rally in U.S. stocks that has powered on despite skepticism from Wall St faces a reality check in the coming week, as key inflation data threatens to shut the door on expectations of a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 has walked a...
Comments / 0