Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland North central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Oakland, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown, Monrovia, Ijamsville, Winfield, Gaither, Watersville, Poplar Springs, Woodbine, Carrolltowne, Marston and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms
BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland.
Thousands in Maryland remain without power day after severe storms
Thousands remain without power one day after severe storms swept through Maryland, leaving a path of destruction.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night
Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
Happening Now: Motorcycle Crash Causing Major Backups On Route 1
Just before 12:40 rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Route 1 NB at the Route 273 off-ramp for reports of a motorcycle crash. The crash has caused major delays in both directions. At this time there is no word on injuries.
Alert Issued For Missing 10-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore Known To Be With Older Sister
Police in Maryland has issued an alert as they look to locate a missing 10-year-old girl who was reported missing by friends and family. Khloe Turner was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 1200 block of Church Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
Police: Body found in water at Inner Harbor Friday morning
The Baltimore City police are investigating a death after a body was found in the water at the Inner Harbor downtown Friday morning. According to officials, around 7 a.m., officers responded to 400 block of East Pratt Street when a body was found floating in the water. The Inner Harbor and water rescue units responded and removed the body from the water. The person was deceased at the time.
15 Best Things to Do in Bel Air (MD)
In northeastern Maryland, the seat of Harford County is an outer suburb of Baltimore, but with its own story to tell. Artsy downtown Bel Air packs history, cultural venues, a veteran farmers’ market, lively events, and an ever-growing network of hiking and biking trails to help you get around without a car.
Death of a Chevy Chase Woman in Anne Arundel Still Under Investigation
Anne Arundel County Police have no new updates on the story of a 43-year-old woman, from Chevy Chase, Montgomery County, whose body was pulled from Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis last weekend. On July 30 at 1:23 pm, police reported that the woman, whose identity has yet to be released, could have drowned. She was declared dead about an hour later by Anne Arundel Fire and Rescue.
Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway
GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
Sussex council defers vote on School Lane
Following a July 26 public hearing, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on three pending applications for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. Council is leaving the record open to allow time for the applicant to respond to a request...
Blue Water Grill Closing
After 15 years in Millsboro, the Blue Water Grill is closing for good as of 8/15. The restaurant had many trials and tribulations, including a devastating fire several years ago and the arbitrary lockdowns and restrictions of the last several years. Former co-owner Josh Wiggins is now cooking at the...
