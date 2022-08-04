ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

‘Cupcake wars’: Rec center hosts summer activities

Moorestown’s Department of Parks and Recreation offers plenty of seasonal activities for kids to try new experiences with their peers, from baking to arts and crafts to sports. Chef Katie Sklarow has been teaching kids’ baking and cooking classes at the rec center for seven years and enjoys showing...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Saturday morning walks to step off in township

From Aug. 27 to Sept. 24, Gloucester Township residents are invited to Veterans Park in Blackwood for a community walk. The “One Step at a Time Walking Program” lasts five weeks and is organized by The Dreams of Tomorrow (DOT) and Bobby Harris, a Sicklerville native who wants to encourage the health and wellness of residents’ lifestyles. Walks take place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bordentown City, NJ café owner competes on Food Network

A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haddonfield, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street

Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Seniors#Outdoor Sculpture#Learn#Medicare#Ground Zero
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening

Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
woodbury.nj.us

The 2022 Woodbury Fall Festival Parade

The 72nd Annual Woodbury Fall Festival Parade is Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Parade will begin at 6:00 pm at the corner of Colonial Avenue and North Broad Street. The parade will continue down Broad Street and end at the corner of Carpenter Street and South Broad Street. Groups will stop for performances in front of the Gloucester County Stage located in front of The Woodbury High School.
WOODBURY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
roi-nj.com

Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield

Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
94.5 PST

This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ

We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
ASBURY PARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy