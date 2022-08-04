Read on thesunpapers.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
‘Cupcake wars’: Rec center hosts summer activities
Moorestown’s Department of Parks and Recreation offers plenty of seasonal activities for kids to try new experiences with their peers, from baking to arts and crafts to sports. Chef Katie Sklarow has been teaching kids’ baking and cooking classes at the rec center for seven years and enjoys showing...
NJ diners: Every delicious place to eat in Atlantic & Cape May counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
Saturday morning walks to step off in township
From Aug. 27 to Sept. 24, Gloucester Township residents are invited to Veterans Park in Blackwood for a community walk. The “One Step at a Time Walking Program” lasts five weeks and is organized by The Dreams of Tomorrow (DOT) and Bobby Harris, a Sicklerville native who wants to encourage the health and wellness of residents’ lifestyles. Walks take place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Bordentown City, NJ café owner competes on Food Network
A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street
Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
Jersey Proud: Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival
Residents spend months working on the elaborate floats. People pack the lakefront to watch the spectacle. It goes back to 1931.
This Popular Salad Chain Opened It’s Third New Jersey Location
A new, trendy salad chain restaurant opened a new Garden State location and I’m personally really excited about this. I feel like all of the most successful and trendy restaurants usually are pretty healthy and model their ordering procedure after Chipotle. It’s efficient and works for all of the...
Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery
BURLINGTON CITY — A second community peer recovery center to help residents obtain treatment and other critical mental health and community supports has opened in Burlington County. The new center is located in the City Hall building at 525 High Street. Burlington County Department of Human Services Director Shirla...
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
The 2022 Woodbury Fall Festival Parade
The 72nd Annual Woodbury Fall Festival Parade is Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Parade will begin at 6:00 pm at the corner of Colonial Avenue and North Broad Street. The parade will continue down Broad Street and end at the corner of Carpenter Street and South Broad Street. Groups will stop for performances in front of the Gloucester County Stage located in front of The Woodbury High School.
This Secluded Restuarant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Burlington County is helping low-income seniors buy fresh produce from local farmers
Low-income seniors from Burlington County can apply for vouchers to be used at farmer’s markets throughout the county. County officials say the program has helped get healthy food on the table while supporting local farmers.
The Absolute Best Running Stores in New Jersey Are Found Near The Jersey Shore
Some dates are pretty important to remember. Like your significant others birthday, when a job interview is, when the milk in your fridge expires, there's a lot to keep in mind!. One date that always sticks in my head is the date I decided to start running and getting in...
Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield
Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ
We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
