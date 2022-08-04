Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bennett; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lyman; Marshall; Mellette; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 517 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BENNETT BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CLARK CODINGTON DAY EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT HAMLIN HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LYMAN MARSHALL MELLETTE POTTER ROBERTS SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
