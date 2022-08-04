New Bern and Havelock football coaches believe their teams could play into December

Read on www.witn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Pitt County Softball gets send-off to host Little League Softball World Series
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville next week. The Pitt County U12 softball team will represent as host team. The girls were sent-off Friday at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville. They had check-in day with the other teams competing for the World Series title. Just like the other teams from away, the girls rode the bus to the dorms. So, they could get the full experience they had a great gathering with the community to send them off.
carolinacoastonline.com
Quarterback competitions at all three high schools give new season a little mystery
Tonight, nine county high school varsity quarterbacks will go to bed with hopes of being their team’s starting signal-caller this fall. Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret each had quarterback competitions going during the first week of the season. This isn’t just multiple players taking reps in an early stage of the season either. From the outside looking in, there is no clear-cut choice among the group.
After years of shutdowns, Washington County football ready for full season
Most high school athletes remember how they felt during the summer and fall of 2020 when uncertainty dominated the NCHSAA landscape. The uncertainty of not being able to play at all and the relief that came with the hectic and imperfect but still much-better-than-nothing condensed season in spring 2021. For...
WITN
Local company hoping to help Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars get to World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shondell Jones and Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness hosted the Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars on Friday in search of support to help send the team to the World Series. They won the southeast regional recently and Jones’ company has chipped in part of the cost to go. The boys are mostly 15 year old’s and say they appreciate the support.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A prospective college baseball player had his lower leg amputated following a horrific boating accident that left him severely injured. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Byrd was one of two people who fell off...
Pirates practice in shells for first time
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following a pair of introductory workouts in shorts and helmets, East Carolina moved to the second phase of fall camp donning shoulder pads for the first time as the Pirates completed their third session on Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex Friday morning. With temperatures in the lower-80’s under partly […]
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Grayling Arnell Daniels, August 1
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5
Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
cbs17
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WITN
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017. WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.
WITN
School supply drive for Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
cbs17
Funeral arrangements for Wayne County deputy Matthew Fishman announced
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The funeral for fallen Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman will be held Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive. Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie told CBS 17 Fishman’s service will be held at 11 a.m. After the funeral, a...
Comments / 1