Effective: 2022-08-04 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick; Shenandoah; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southeastern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia North central Warren County in northwestern Virginia West central Clarke County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stephens City, or 7 miles northeast of Strasburg, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Stephens City, Middletown, Boyce, White Post, Greenwood, Reliance, Armel, Briggs, Nineveh and Albin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARKE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO