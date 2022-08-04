ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Election 2022: Abortion issues expected to draw out more midterm Douglas County voters

By Bella Caracta
WOWT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wowt.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details are just out about...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday

(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports two deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter

Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Elections
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Elections
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
klkntv.com

What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights

Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 8 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Voter Registration#Politics Local#Election Local#Wowt
WOWT

Fun & games at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. I-80 pursuit ends at Missouri River...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha organization seeks funding for mobile mental health unit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I’ve had depression most of my life but it was more under control until I lost my sight.”. Mary Sheldon, 60, lost her sight when she was 28 years old. She says a brain tumor severed her optic nerves and that’s when her depression spiraled out of control, eventually landing her in the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska beef industry meets challenges

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. I-80 pursuit ends at Missouri River...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022. Updated: 6...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WOWT

Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record

OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

UNK breaks ground on regional engagement center

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. Inflation continues to impact food banks...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy